Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced yesterday the dismantling of a terrorist network and the arrest of all its members in the Kurdistan region in the north of the country.

The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that “in a qualitative operation characterised by precision and speed, and based on accurate intelligence information, the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, in cooperation with the security services in the Kurdistan Region, was able to dismantle a terrorist network and arrest all of its members.”

She explained that “the Intelligence Agency’s detachments were able to dismantle a terrorist network and arrest all three of its members. Upon investigation, they confessed to carrying out several terrorist operations in the provinces of Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Diyala.”