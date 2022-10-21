Dismantling | A resident of Itä-Pasila used a laser to measure how close to fit the new house – The result was horrifying

Helsinki the city plans to demolish three residential and office buildings to make way for massive apartment buildings in Itä-Pasila.

The purpose is to demolish Sato’s rental apartment building and the temporary accommodation unit for the homeless in the block of Opastinsilta 1 and the Allianssi building in the block of Opastinsilta 2.

According to the plans, six new buildings will be built on the site, two of which would have 18 floors and four would have 8–9 floors.

Houses would come very close to existing residential buildings in the neighborhood, at worst across the sidewalk. They would also hawk a part of Itä-Pasila park.

The city’s goal is to almost triple the number of residents in all of Pasila by 2040 from the 2019 level. Then there would be a total of about 30,000 inhabitants.

Plans worry the residents of the area and architectural experts.

One of the concerned is Petri Rajaniemiwho has lived in Itä-Pasila since 2005. He owns an apartment in the Asemapäällikönhovi house, known for its concrete brutalism, which was designed by the architect Eino Tuompo.

Rajaniemi has measured the distance to a possible new building with a laser. It threatens to get so close that the future neighbor can see through his entire apartment.

In addition to the loss of privacy, Rajaniemi fears that the character of Itä-Pasila will take a big hit and in the future similar changes will become more common in new transformation projects in other blocks.

“It can start a development that destroys Pasila’s original idea.”

Four new apartment buildings are to be built in place of Sato’s rental apartment building (pictured right) and the Housing Unit for the homeless.

Two new apartment buildings will be built in place of the Allianssi building. The Station Master’s court can be seen in the background.

Opinions dividing Itä-Pasila belongs to the regionally valuable cultural environment of Helsinki’s stone town.

The area is built by an architect Reijo Jallinojan on the basis of the plan drawn up into a unified whole, where special attention has been paid to the mutual placement of residential and business premises.

In Itä-Pasila, the site plans from the time of construction are still mostly valid.

They stipulate that the windowed end of the building must be at least 30 meters away and the windowless end at least 12 meters away from the facade with the windows of the living rooms.

In other words, the old blocks of Itä-Pasila are designed so that the windows of the apartments are not close to each other. The current high point houses are far from the lower houses.

The observation picture shows how the new buildings of Opastinsilta 1 and 2 look when viewed from Radanrakentajantie.

Docomomo Chairman of the Finland department Petteri Kummala says that the plans blatantly violate the City of Helsinki’s own guidelines. Docomomo is an international organization for research and preservation of modern architecture.

He refers to the development principles of the Pasila area, which the city has drawn up. They state that the block structure of Itä-Pasila will be kept open or partially open and the minimum distances between buildings will be adhered to.

“Here [suunnitelmassa] floor area is maximized, but in terms of living comfort, even the minimum goals outlined in the development principles have not been reached. As a precedent, it does not bode well if principles can be used to wipe the floor like this,” says Kummala.

“The new houses are brought into the semi-open block structure, and the distances are not respected.”

If the city’s plans come to fruition, an 8-9-story residential building will rise in place of the office building visible from the windows of Asemapäällikönhov’s apartments. 10-year-old Hilpi Rajaniemi has lived in Itä-Pasila all her life.

“ “The principles on which the area has now gained its stamp are being broken, and the look is changing strongly.”

In Kummala’s opinion, the region’s development principles are flawed anyway.

“In the past, zoning has implemented the development principles of such areas so that they include an inventory and valuation part. This kind of knowledge work has not really been done here at all.”

Inventorying means that the areas are thoroughly reviewed and the characteristics to be preserved are mapped from the areas.

Also the architect of the Helsinki City Museum Mikko Lindqvist says that it is important to consider the values ​​of the cultural environment in change projects.

Therefore, in connection with the development of Itä-Pasila, he should find out which of the buildings in the area are possibly worth preserving or protecting.

“Now the values ​​of the area have not been identified.”

The densification plans of Itä-Pasila terrify, among others, the chairman of Docomomo, Petteri Kummala. Docomomo is a research and conservation organization for modern architecture.

Cognoscenti question the demolition of the houses also from the point of view of the architectural policy program outlined by the Government. The program emphasizes sustainable architecture and repairing old buildings.

“Rather, we should look for sustainable solutions and develop the existing building stock. There would be great opportunities for that here,” says Kummala.

Lindqvist reminds that demolition is an irreversible measure and none of the buildings now under threat of demolition are suitable for demolition due to their age or condition.

“All of them still have a useful life left.”

In Lindqvist’s opinion, the current plans are unprecedented in their compactness and undermine the original environmental goals of the Itä-Pasila site plan.

“The planned new buildings rise above the current building stock and form new landmarks. The principles on which the region has now gained its stamp are being broken, and the look is changing strongly.”

The student dormitory designed by Professor Arto Sipinen was also under threat of demolition. Now the city has decided to preserve the building, but an 18-story tower block is planned next to it.

Guide bridge formula maker Sophia de Vocht The city of Helsinki admits that the plan has received a lot of criticism.

“With the planning project, this part of Itä-Pasila would become significantly more urban. The change affects, for example, the views from the apartments, and the opposition is therefore very understandable,” says de Vocht.

According to him, the closest new buildings would be 12 meters away from the boundaries of the surrounding plots.

“We had thought that the new windows would be placed using building design so that they would not disturb the existing apartments. Now, with the feedback, we are still investigating whether the planning regulations should be specified in this regard.”

De Vocht denies that, in connection with the preparation of the plan, the building historical values ​​of the area were not sufficiently investigated.

According to him, the city has done a building historical survey by a professor Arto Sipinen from the planned student dormitory, which was also originally intended to be demolished.

“The plan has been changed so that the building is preserved.”

De Vocht points out that the zoning of plots for additional construction has not been initiated by the city but by the property owners.