Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dismantling | A house is being demolished in the heart of Helsinki – Observation pictures show what will be replaced

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

The new building will have more than 12,300 square meters of office space, six retail spaces and one restaurant space.

Helsinki the central block of the city center will experience a significant transformation in the next few years. The real estate investment company Sponda plans to build a new house in the center of Helsinki to replace the demolished building.

The building to be demolished is located in the heart of Helsinki at Mannerheimintie 14, next to the statue of the Three Blacksmiths.

In its place, Sponda is planning a high-quality office and retail property.

The city of Helsinki granted a building permit for the new building on Thursday, and the marketing of the premises to companies will start soon, Sponda says.

The purpose of the new building is to follow the rhythm and height of the facades of the neighboring houses. The building as seen from Mannerheimintie in the observational photo. Picture: Sponda

See also  Emotions “It is impossible to explain this by the evil of one man” - Brain scientist explains why we now see cruelty that transcends understanding

According to Sponda, the new building’s open and higher-than-current ground-level floor enlivens the street space. Picture: Sponda

To the building there will be a total of approximately 17,000 square meters, more than 12,300 square meters of office space, as well as six retail spaces and one restaurant space.

According to Sponda, the new building is one of the most energy-efficient in the city center and carbon-neutral in terms of energy consumption during use. For example, the electricity used by the building is produced by solar panels installed on the roof and wind power.

It is possible to flexibly convert the office spaces of the building to different uses, for example from open spaces to multi-room offices and experiential business spaces, says Sponda.

The new building seen from the direction of Erottaja in the observational photo. Picture: Sponda

Marketing and Brand Manager Anita Riikonen at this stage, it is not yet known when the demolition and construction work will begin.

See also  Paris Terrorist Attacks of 2015: Announcement of the Verdicts

“We believe that the premises are of interest to companies that want to invest in high-quality carbon-neutral premises. There is not much space like this available in the heart of Helsinki.”

Because of the project, some of the tenants of the current building have been moved to the premises of the shopping center Forum next door.

Riikonen does not say whether the leases of all the tenants in the house have already been terminated.

Acts as the main designer of the project Sarlotta Narjus Architect office from Sarc architects.

The current commercial building at Mannerheimintie 14 was completed in 1963. Picture: Kaisa Rautaheimo / HS

#Dismantling #house #demolished #heart #Helsinki #Observation #pictures #show #replaced

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom develop a new warplane: it will be more powerful than the F-35

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result