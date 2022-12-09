Dismantling | A house is being demolished in the heart of Helsinki – Observation pictures show what will be replaced

The new building will have more than 12,300 square meters of office space, six retail spaces and one restaurant space.

Helsinki the central block of the city center will experience a significant transformation in the next few years. The real estate investment company Sponda plans to build a new house in the center of Helsinki to replace the demolished building.

The building to be demolished is located in the heart of Helsinki at Mannerheimintie 14, next to the statue of the Three Blacksmiths.

In its place, Sponda is planning a high-quality office and retail property.

The city of Helsinki granted a building permit for the new building on Thursday, and the marketing of the premises to companies will start soon, Sponda says.

The purpose of the new building is to follow the rhythm and height of the facades of the neighboring houses. The building as seen from Mannerheimintie in the observational photo.

To the building there will be a total of approximately 17,000 square meters, more than 12,300 square meters of office space, as well as six retail spaces and one restaurant space.

According to Sponda, the new building is one of the most energy-efficient in the city center and carbon-neutral in terms of energy consumption during use. For example, the electricity used by the building is produced by solar panels installed on the roof and wind power.

It is possible to flexibly convert the office spaces of the building to different uses, for example from open spaces to multi-room offices and experiential business spaces, says Sponda.

The new building seen from the direction of Erottaja in the observational photo.

Marketing and Brand Manager Anita Riikonen at this stage, it is not yet known when the demolition and construction work will begin.

“We believe that the premises are of interest to companies that want to invest in high-quality carbon-neutral premises. There is not much space like this available in the heart of Helsinki.”

Because of the project, some of the tenants of the current building have been moved to the premises of the shopping center Forum next door.

Riikonen does not say whether the leases of all the tenants in the house have already been terminated.

Acts as the main designer of the project Sarlotta Narjus Architect office from Sarc architects.