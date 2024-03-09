Dismantling | A church in Helsinki's Oulunkylä was now threatened with demolition

The Finnish Museum Agency considers the possible demolition of the church to be a significant cultural and historical loss.

Helsinki The parish group wants to demolish the Oulunkylä church. It has applied for a demolition permit from the city of Helsinki.

The church, which is under threat of demolition, is located on the Teinintie plot, whose lease expires at the end of 2025. The association of parishes does not intend to apply for an extension of the contract.

According to the terms of the lease, the plot must be returned to the city empty. The church is not protected in the formula or by church law.

I know According to the notification to the city, the Uusimaa Center for Economic Affairs, Transport and Environment, which received the demolition plans, does not see any reason to take action in the matter.

Museum Agency resists demolition. The Oulunkylä church has undeniably architectural artistic values ​​as a representative of its era, says the statement of the Finnish Museum Agency.

“The church represents an intact, comprehensively planned and realized architecture of the fold of the 1960s and 1970s,” the agency states in its statement.

The church, which is modest and stands out from the nearby residential buildings, also has an urban image significance in Oulunkylä.

The Museum Agency reminds that the church buildings of the period are clearly threatened due to numerous demolition plans.

Therefore, in the agency's opinion, the demolition should be evaluated carefully and the need for protection of the most valuable church buildings should be determined. The agency estimates that Oulunkylä's church may well be among those to be protected.

Oulunkylän the church was completed in 1972 and was designed by an architect Heikki Castrén. During his career, Castrén was also involved in the design of Makkaratalo, among other things.

The church is in poor condition and requires extensive renovation.

The waterproofing of the underground base and the external wall structure against the ground is missing or insufficient, according to the condition survey. There are also shortcomings in brickwork.

The humidity levels in the building have increased and the structures have moisture and microbial damage. In addition to these, the windows and doors need renovation.

Based on the preliminary analysis, the renovation would be more expensive than the construction of a new construction project of a similar size.

The city council is scheduled to discuss the matter on Monday. Ultimately, the matter is decided by the politicians in the city council.