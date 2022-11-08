The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Jumilla at the time of the arrest of one of the members. / CIVIL GUARD

The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Jumilla began the ‘Aliance’ operation in May of last year to investigate the transfer of people around a house in the town where, apparently, the retail sale of drugs was carried out, which had generated social alarm among the neighbors. The intervention culminated in the dismantling of three points and the arrest of five men, aged between 34 and 40 years old, of Algerian, Moroccan and Spanish nationality, to whom the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health for drug trafficking.

Since the agents became aware of these events, they established different coordinated police devices that allowed them to identify the people who ran the property, known for their history in drug trafficking. In addition, they were able to verify the massive influx of people who, uninterruptedly and in broad daylight, entered the house. Some of these alleged clients were surprised and denounced for possession of narcotic substances on public roads.

During the operation, two other properties were located, one of them suspected of also being used for the retail sale of drugs, and the other, identified as the place where part of the drug was stored before putting it up for sale, known to the police as ‘ kindergarten’. The performance of specialized drug detection dogs allowed the location of a large part of the substances, which were hidden in different points of the homes.

The result of the investigation was brought to the attention of the judicial authority, which issued separate entry and search warrants for the three properties under investigation. Recently, a police device made up of Citizen Security Prevention Units, the Reserve and Security Group and the Benemérita Cynological Service, coordinated with agents of the Jumilla Local Police, simultaneously searched the three homes, where they seized nearly 2,000 doses of cocaine, more than a kilo of hashish, marijuana, three large bladed weapons and eight mobile phones.

The now detained hung posters with the opening hours to serve their customers. For this, they had the necessary logistics as if it were a kiosk: containers where they stored the different types of narcotic substances, money divided into coins and bills of different value to give change, notebooks with accounting transcripts, precision scales, seals and the tools necessary for its dosage.

Investigators suspect that some of the notorious amount of high-purity cocaine they found was not just for retail sale, but also for supply to other lesser drug traffickers. In addition, two of the ‘garitos’ were frequented 24 hours a day by numerous consumers.

The detainees, the drug and the effects seized, as well as the proceedings initiated have been made available to the Court of Instruction number 2 of Jumilla, whose owner ordered the imprisonment of the alleged leader. The investigation remains open as several objects of dubious origin have been apprehended, found during house searches, to find out if they are stolen objects or exchanged by the clients themselves to get their doses.