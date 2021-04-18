The National Police and officials of the Tax Agency have dismantled the first illegal 3D weapons manufacturing workshop in Spain after an investigation carried out by the General Information Commission, the Provincial Information Brigade of Tenerife and Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency, which has led to the arrest, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, of a person for his alleged participation in crimes of illegal possession of weapons and deposit of explosives.

During the searches, two 3D printers, 11 spools of filament for 3D printers and numerous computer devices used for manufacturing were intervened. In addition, 19 3D printed handgun frames, nine magazines, two silencers, two unnumbered handgun slides, two barrel rifling pieces, two firing pins, a replica of an Airsoft AR-15 assault rifle, a carbine with telescopic sight, several metal tubes to make cannons, a holographic sight, a plastic mold to make frames and various pieces of handgun (rods, sights, sights, triggers, springs, hammer …). The agents also located two taser pistols, five knives, a machete, a katana, and various objects with supremacist symbols (two flags representing a trisquel and a pistol holster with the emblem of the German National Socialist Army).

Also, and of special importance for the researchers, was the detection of more than 30 manuals, including a “terrorist manual”, on urban guerrillas, military, homemade explosives, on the use and handling of firearms and firearms. manufacture of firearms through 3D printing.

Finally, different chemical substances that could be used in the elaboration of explosive devices such as black powder, aluminum, nitrate, acetone, etc. were used, which is why the intervention of a TEDAX-CBRN team was required for their neutralization and a team of Canine Guides specialized in the detection of this type of substances.

The operation, carried out on September 14, 2020, has been directed by the Investigating Court number THREE of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which has kept summary secret to date.

First illegal 3D weapons workshop in Spain



The investigation began when agents specialized in the matter detected the existence of a person who, illegally, made purchases over the Internet of essential parts of firearms and explosive substances.

After analyzing all the information obtained, the corresponding operative device was established, practicing four searches in the city of Tenerife. When the agents entered one of the premises they could see how one of the 3D printers was operational and fully operational. A handgun frame was being printed which was almost finished.

The detainee also had a large number of fundamental pieces, all of them complementary for their assembly to the frame manufactured in 3D. In this way, the arrested man could fully manufacture a short firearm.