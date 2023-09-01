His modus operandi gives them away every summer. They take advantage of the night to mark the houses that they think are empty with a thread of glue or silicone between the entrance door and the frame or on the frame. If after several days the glue is still intact, they deduce that no one has entered in that time and that the property is not occupied because its tenants are on vacation, and they proceed to break into it at dawn and steal valuables. These are groups belonging to Georgian mafias that operate in different neighborhoods of Seville —although they have branches in other large cities— and that are much more active in the months of July and August. This summer the National Police has dismantled seven of these gangs and has arrested 22 of its members, according to the balance made by those responsible for the body this Friday. In total, 27 robberies are attributed to them.

The investigation is still open and the Police do not rule out more arrests or the resolution of previous robberies. Of the 22 arrested in July and August, 10 have entered pretrial detention. The last operation took place on August 23, when the police, in the middle of the night, prevented six members of one of the gangs from breaking into a home. Among those arrested were two important members of the organization, whom they call Vor v. Kazone, or law thieves. It is his tattoos that show his belonging to the mafia clan and also his rank within it.

The Georgian mafias that operate in Seville —and that are also present in Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia— have iron structures and are organized in a pyramidal manner, according to police sources. At the top are the lawful thieves, who tattoo various symbols to differentiate themselves from the rest. The groups are divided into cells of between two and four members ―all between the ages of 25 and 40― who choose their targets randomly, since, according to police conclusions, they do not use a previous pattern and steal in all kinds of buildings and neighborhoods.

The infrastructure with which they surround themselves is very sophisticated, to the point that they have extensive coverage to be able to perpetrate the crimes: false documentation, new identities, vehicles equipped with nooks and crannies where they can hide their loot, tools to force the houses —always using techniques that leave no trace―, accommodation —on many occasions, of a hotel nature— and money from the organization, known as obschchakto defray the expenses. Its members are specialists in different techniques for opening houses, such as picking, impressing (make a copy of the lock key without having the key), the bumping (the introduction of a special key that makes all the pistons of the lock jump at the same time) or the slip (inserting a card between the frame of the latch and the door). In none of the robberies have people been attacked, because the thieves always make sure beforehand that there is no one inside the houses.

The presence of these mafias in Seville began to be detected in 2013, when the police noticed the sporadic actions of organizations made up of citizens of Eastern European countries who were engaged in robbing apartments throughout the city, especially in summer. In addition to the actions of the agents, citizen collaboration has been essential. In recent months, the National Police has been issuing messages warning of the ways in which gangs mark doors, so that if any citizen detects them when opening their home, they contact the authorities, and if they hear noise or are notice the presence of people who are not residents of the building in the wee hours of the morning, give notice.