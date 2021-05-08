The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the operation ‘Progreso’ carried out last week in Totana, investigated a person who has been instructed as an alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals (animal abuse).

In the performance, 13 domiciliary records in the municipality of Totana and eight people were arrested and another two investigated for alleged crimes related to drug trafficking. As a result of these searches, civil guards of the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) were alerted that in one of the inspected buildings, apparently, they had carried out illegal cockfighting.

In view of these indications, members of the Seprona went to the building to verify the facts and found a Illegal ditch used for cockfighting, as well as traces of a recent fight, in addition to various veterinary medications such as healing ointments and antibiotics.

The wooden cabin installed as a tentacle, circular in shape and about three meters in diameter and 50 centimeters high, had a large amount of blood traces on its interior walls. Around they existed 30 seats for the public and a light indicator as a timer for fights and rounds.

The agents also located 27 box-type cages and seven metal-mesh cages with two fighting cocks (English and Spanish) that presented the mutilated ridges and chins, wounds on the upper neck and bloody legs. The remains of the mutilated ridges were found next to the metal cages. In another area of ​​the building, the presence of poultry for breeding and keeping was detected, 15 boxes with various hens with young and several English roosters without crest or chins, as well as 18 empty boxes for keeping birds.

In order to provide health care to injured animals, the agents requested the support of the Veterinary Services of the General Directorate of Agricultural, Livestock and Marine Production of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and the Veterinary Services of the City Council of Totana.

Seprona specialists verified that the now investigated lacked any certificate certifying the registration of nuclei or zoological collections, activity license, registration in the Register of Livestock Farms (REGA), document for the management of corpses, certified by an official veterinarian to carry out the mutilations of the combs and chins of the roosters, as well as of prescriptions for the administration of the medicines to the wounded roosters.

Once all the evidence had been obtained, the investigations culminated in the investigation of a person being investigated, for the alleged responsibility of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals, for animal abuse. This crime is included in the Penal Code, which defines it as the act of unjustifiably mistreating animals, by any means or procedure, causing them injuries that seriously undermine their health and is punishable by penalties of three months and one day to one year. imprisonment and special disqualification of one year and one day to three years for the exercise of profession, trade or trade related to animals and for the keeping of animals.