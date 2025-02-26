National Police agents have dismantled A clandestine laboratory destined to the extraction and mix of narcotic substances in Seville. During the operation a marijuana plantation was found in the middle of the growth cycle, as well as already processed drugs.

Fruit of the investigation, the agents found a warehouse where the “disproportionate people transfer”during the 24 hours a day, “he caught the attention of the police,” he reports in a statement. Likewise, the person at the head of the establishment was located and identified.

The warehouse was conditioned and used as a laboratory, where they were made mixtures and extractions of narcoticprovided with devices and machines necessary for the manipulation and adulteration of the drug.

As a result of the operation, the alleged perpetrator has been arrested and almost almost A kilo of cocaine, more than eleven of marijuanahashish, and almost four liters of hashish oil, in addition to a marijuana plantation in different growth states. The detainee, who is charged with drug trafficking crimes and fraud of electric fluid, has become available to the judicial authority.