An impressive blow to the falsification of works of art has taken place in the Italian capital. Police have dismantled a clandestine workshop dedicated to the production of works by some of the most famous artists in history, such as Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt … and Giacomo Balla. Copies that in many cases were mediocre and sold at a good price on the Internet, particularly on Catawiki and Ebay platforms.

The operation, carried out by the Carabinieri specialized in the protection of cultural heritage, has allowed the seizure of 71 paintings, which were sold as original. The operation began after detecting suspicious sales of art in electronic commerce. Thus, the police could discover the workshop in a neighborhood in North of Rome, where they were found hundreds of paint tubes, brushes, canvases, and diverse tools used to create false works.

According to the Carabinieri, the main person would be an art restaurateur. The researchers especially called the attention that the works were offered to suspiciously low priceswhich raised the alarms of art experts. Actually, the works were low quality reproductions, but well executedwhich made it difficult to identify as false for any simple art buyer in electronic commerce.

The agents discovered several incomplete and others already finished, all of them with the False artists such as Picasso, Rembrandt, Paul-Tele Pissarro, Dora Maar, Belgian painting Anna from Weert and René Sautinamong others. They sold as authentic, offering certificates to guarantee even its origin.

Police inspection in the workshop



Carabinieri Tutela Cultural Heritage





In the workshop, counterfeit documents were found, such as certificates of authenticity and timbres associated with collections and art galleries that are no longer active In the market. To finish off the falsification and deception of buyers, the workshop used to give the hit photocopies of auction catalogsin which the images of the falsified works were hit next to the photographs of the originals, creating the illusion that the paintings that were offered had been sold in prestigious auctions.

A channel for falsifications

The finding has deep implications, because it shows that the Electronic commerce It has become an open channel for the sale of counterfeit works. By dismantling this counterfeit workshop, it is evidenced that in the art market it is tried to strain not only second -order painters, a commercial operation that can be easier, but also distributed works, internationally, of renowned painters of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Although the total impact of this operation in economic terms has not yet been estimated, the Italian authorities have indicated that the falsifications sold on the Internet could have generated Millionaire lossesboth for private collectors and for institutions that acquired the works under the belief that they were authentic.

This discovery in Rome adds to a series of recent operations in Europe, where art falsification networks have been dismantled that operate on a large scale. In fact, the Italian police have linked the Roman workshop with a European network that includes countries like SpainFrance and Belgium, involving works by artists such as Banksy, Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt. In total, more than 2,100 false works have been seized in these countries, which underlines the magnitude of fraud in the art market.

The Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Unit has stressed that these types of operations are essential to maintain the integrity of the art market and protect collectors from falsifications that undermine the authenticity and value of the works. Meanwhile, Research continues to identify possible accomplices and track the total extension of this falsification network.