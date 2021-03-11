Agents of the National Police -in collaboration with the Andorran Police, the Portuguese police, Europol, Interpol and Eurojust-, dismantled an infrastructure of illegal broadcast of audiovisual content that had more than 100,000,000 downloads. The content broadcast was carried out through an application called Mobdro and its owners profited from the income generated by the inserted advertising -both in the application and on the download page-, as well as the payment of a subscription in the Premium version . The agents observed another source of profit, consisting of the transfer of the connection resources of its millions of users to an anonymization company in exchange for advertising-free access to the contents of the platform; In addition, they estimate that the illicit profit exceeds the 5,000,0000 euros. The operation ended with the arrest of one person and three simultaneous searches, two of them in Murcia and a third in the Principality of Andorra.

The investigation began in October 2018 as a result of the complaints filed with the National Police by the ACE – Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment-, the Professional Football League and the Premier League for unauthorized broadcasting of audiovisual content, subject to copyright, through an application called Mobdro.

After several police actions, the agents verified the reported events and found that the content was broadcast through an application available for Android and accessible on various domains. Likewise, they determined that their owners were profiting, on the one hand, from the income obtained from the advertising inserted both in the application and on its download page and, on the other, from the collection of a subscription in the Premium version.

With the progress of the investigations, the agents identified another source of obtaining benefits that consisted of the transfer of the connection resources of its millions of users to an anonymization company in exchange for an advertising-free access to the contents of the platform .

At first, the researchers identified a Spanish citizen as the creator of the application and the sole recipient of the economic benefits, generated through a company of which only he was the administrator. In addition, during the course of the investigation, this individual transferred his place of residence, as well as the management of the application, to the Principality of Andorra. However, they later detected that there were three other people involved who, presumably, would be maintaining the criminal activity of the application in Spain by promoting it on different web domains.

For these reasons – and in order to avoid criminal continuity – three simultaneous searches were carried out last February, two in Murcia and a third in Andorra, under the coordination of Europol and Eurojust. Thanks to the records carried out in Murcia, the agents determined that there was no real connection between the pages managed from Spain and those managed from Andorra, concluding that in reality the Spanish variant took advantage of its contents by creating a page with the same name (Mobdro) and different extension. Once this was done, they positioned their page better than the original in the different Internet search engines and, in this way, the user who wanted to use the application had to necessarily go through this page before being redirected to the original. In this sense, the creators of the copied page charged for traffic and advertising, while the owner of the original page continued to profit by downloading the application and assigning resources to the anonymizing company.

The investigation allowed blocking access from Spain to more than 20 domains related to the application, as well as blocking the servers that hosted the illegal content. On the other hand, the agents also withdrew the application from the platforms where it was located in Spain and Portugal.

The registration carried out in Andorra made it possible to obtain abundant documentation on how to monetize the page to obtain illicit profit, specifically on the financial relationship with the anonymizing company. Likewise, the judicial blocking of nine bank accounts was requested and numerous computer and mobile devices and storage systems were intervened, as well as two vehicles and a farm in the Principality of Andorra (valued at 450,000 euros). The agents estimate that the dismantled illegal content broadcasting infrastructure would have produced an illicit profit of more than 5,000,000 euros.