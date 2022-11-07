EP Monday, November 7, 2022, 11:51



The Civil Guard and the National Police carried out an investigation related to drug trafficking that allowed the dismantling of an interior plantation in Cartagena that housed more than 200 marijuana plants in the last phase of growth, according to police sources in a statement. After the operation, the investigators arrested the person responsible for the illicit plantation as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of electric power fraud, theft of a vehicle, against public health -for cultivation or preparation of drugs and drug trafficking- and false documentation.

Within the framework of the collaboration services between both organizations, an operation was opened to investigate criminal acts related to drug trafficking in the municipality. The first investigations carried out led the investigators to an industrial warehouse of the Cartagena deputation of La Aparecida, where a large illicit cannabis crop had apparently been set up.

The surveillance device allowed to verify the first signs and also verify that the property under investigation gave off a strong smell of marijuana. Once all the necessary evidence had been obtained, in a joint and coordinated manner, the person responsible for the plantation was located and arrested and the industrial warehouse was searched, where it was verified that inside it housed all the necessary infrastructure for the production and cultivation of cannabis sativa.

Drug seized by the National Police and Civil Guard. /



CG



In the registry, 257 cannabis plants were seized in an advanced state of flowering, prepared for their imminent harvest, and 2.7 kilos of marijuana buds already dried and ready for sale. In addition, other effects related to the illicit activity were seized, such as a precision scale, mincers and grinders, packaging machines and all the effects that made up the interior-type greenhouse, such as lighting, ventilation, heating and irrigation devices.

The investigators verified that the clandestine greenhouse had an illicit connection to the electricity supply and that there was a van in the industrial warehouse that was listed as having been stolen several years ago in Madrid. The arrested person, the drug seized, the effects seized and the proceedings carried out were placed at the disposition of the Investigating Court of Cartagena.