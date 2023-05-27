There were 10,000 doses of anabolic drugs banned in Spain in droppers ready to be distributed to personal trainers and gyms, when the National Police and the Civil Guard intervened. Promoted “actively” to improve physical capacity, “selective androgen receptor modulators”, known as SARMs, are banned “at all times both in competition and out of competition,” says the Higher Sports Council, but They were offered on social networks and web pages. Its effects reproduce those of testosterone, such as increased muscle mass and greater athletic performance.

According to the investigation named ‘Samson’, these anabolic agents entered the country in powder form and in a laboratory in Granada “the product was mixed with the necessary excipients that made it suitable for consumption,” the National Police indicated this Saturday. «In the laboratory the first phase of conditioning the medicines was carried out; that is, the packaging in dropper bottles, the placement of the corresponding label and its introduction into the boxes with the format designed by the client”.

Its shipment was made by “logistics services” throughout Spain and other countries of the European Union. The operation, which began last year, against this “criminal organization” has ended with the arrest of five people and another five investigated, in three provinces: Granada, Madrid and Castellón. A container of 90 capsules can reach around 200 euros in the internet market.

Serious damage to young people



Andarina, enobosarm, ostarina, testolone… the anabolics of this family can cause serious damage to adolescents and young people, warns the United States health agency (FDA). “They are potentially dangerous,” they warn. It can cause heart attack or stroke, psychosis, sexual dysfunction, liver damage, or infertility.

In this operation, the Spanish authorities seized some 25 kilos of “active principle”, 870 liters of excipient and some 15,000 containers. It is not the first time that these laboratories intended to feed a market of prohibited anabolic drugs have been detected, to the point of leading to sanctions for athletes in competitions, indicates a Sports resolution last year.

Last month, when another laboratory was dismantled in Madrid, the Ministry of the Interior said that SARM was a “novel product” or “new creation” related to “several gyms specializing in the preparation of people linked to the world of bodybuilding.” .