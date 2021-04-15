The police seized almost 150 grams of marijuana and hashish perfectly prepared in doses and placed on a piece of furniture so that consumers could choose the substance they wanted to buy Police agents inspect the address where they sold drugs. / National Police THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, April 15, 2021, 1:14 PM



Agents of the National Police and the Local Police of Murcia established an anti-drug operation in the heart of Murcia, dismantling in a flat what looked like a drug supermarket. It was an address from which all kinds of narcotic substances were sold. The drug was displayed on a piece of furniture and distributed by dose where the consumer chose the substance he acquired.

It was an operation of the National Police in which the collaboration of the Local Police of Murcia was essential. The agents spent weeks following the trail of the clients of the drug dealing, raising about 30 records of narcotic substances, which allowed the National Police center the domicile as a black point of sale of drugs and to establish during the afternoon of April 14 an anti-drug operation in which the main person responsible was arrested during a house entry and search, a 43-year-old man who was brought to justice as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime.

When the agents entered the house they were struck by a piece of furniture that they had as an exhibitor or showcase where they had perfectly arranged all kinds of narcotic substances so that the consumer could choose.

The UDYCO and the Local Police seized almost 150 grams perfectly prepared in doses for sale and distribution of marijuana and hashish. In addition, the agents also found a series of notes probably related to drug trafficking hidden in a bottle of infant milk.