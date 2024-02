Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 11:35











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization specialized in robberies with violence and intimidation in inhabited homes and commercial establishments. The operation has resulted in twelve detainees, of Spanish, Peruvian and Moroccan nationalities, and aged between 21 and 39 years, who…

This content is exclusive for subscribers