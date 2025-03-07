Agents of the General Police Information Police Stationin a joint operation with Mossos d’Esquadra and the Policia di Stato Italian, they have dismantled a Pakistani jihadist organization whose members are accused of crimes of exaltation, apology, financing and financing … Adoctrination of terrorism. But it is also that the investigation has managed to prove that the suspects had already carried out previous actions aimed at the selection of possible objectives, which they intended to kill.

These are members of the political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) A movement of Pakistan, integralist, whose main characteristic is that they incite people through social networks that anyone who does not respect Muhammad is beheaded. The detainees would advocate the implementation of the Sharia, the Islamic Law, and are accused of disseminating messages in applications like Tiktok supporting this political movement calling violence.

During the operation, which was carried out by the Monday, March 311 people have been arrested, ten during the early hours of Monday, in the city of Barcelona and its metropolitan area, and another arrest the same day in Piacenza (Italy). Four have entered prison.

This joint operation is the third phase of an investigation that had already had its first results in 2022, when five people were arrested, and in 2023, when other fourteen were arrested. The investigation has allowed to detect the presence in Spain and Italy of a perfectly hierarchical jihadist and structured jihadist group that taught through slogan encrypted channels that promoted the murder and decapitation of people who were against their doctrine.

In addition, in their publications they raised terrorists who had committed attacks against people for alleged blasphemy in Europe and Pakistan. In some of those investigated it has been found that they had already begun to identify people in Europe as possible objectives.

During the investigation the existence of groups of instant messaging where the doctrine of this organization expanded. One of them was dynamized by one of the detainees and composed in its entirety by women, where not only indoctrination was promoted, but also pursued the identification of possible objectives for future actions. The researchers have proved that the detainees belong to an alleged terrorist organization whose financing included periodic contributions of the network members themselves.

In the device members of the General Information Police Station and for the Provincial Brigade of Information of Barcelona of the National Police, as well as members of the Mossos d’Esquadrawhile in Italy they have intervened from the DCCP and Digos de Piacenza.

The investigation has been directed by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 and coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court. Yesterday, the detainees were made available to the head of the aforementioned Central Court of Instruction.