Image of the video distributed this Saturday by the Civil Guard of the operation against drug trafficking in the province of Seville, in which 26 people have been arrested. CIVIL GUARD (CIVIL GUARD)

The Civil Guard has dismantled in the province of Seville a drug gang that distributed all kinds of drugs at home through minors who traveled on electric scooters to make deliveries. Among the substances with which they trafficked was the so-called karbuki, a designer psychotropic from Morocco that is made from an anti-anxiety medication used to combat the withdrawal syndrome caused by drug addiction. In what was dubbed Operation Typhoon-Crain, which began on October 4, 26 people have been arrested, all of them allegedly members of the so-called Clan de los Fausto, a family group based in the Aljarafe region and allegedly led by a woman, according to details sources close to the investigation. Of those arrested, 14 have finally gone to court and, of them, 10 have entered prison. Sources from the Civil Guard highlight the violent nature of the group, which was intervened with a cane-pistol and who is accused of the attempted hit by one of its agents at a roadblock.

It was precisely this event, which occurred last February, which gave rise to the start of the investigations. Agents of the Civil Guard Roca Teams (specialized in the fight against robberies that occur in rural areas) were then investigating the commission of various crimes against people and property in Pilas, a municipality of 14,000 inhabitants located 97 kilometers west of Seville. During the investigation, the investigators detected the presence of several vehicles that managed to avoid roadblocks after allegedly being alerted through messages on an instant messaging application of the police presence. One of those vehicles, however, arrived at one of those controls and the driver tried to flee after running over one of the agents, for which he was arrested, the Civil Guard details in a note made public this Saturday.

The arrested man presumably belonged to the now dismantled drug plot, and to which the Civil Guard accuses of distributing drugs in the province of Seville. To do this, it had points of sale both in Pilas and in two other nearby towns, Aznalcázar and Aznalcóllar, all in the Aljarafe region, in addition to having a home delivery service in which customers requested the doses through messages or phone calls. telephone. The investigations revealed that the members of the group, among whom there were numerous women, took multiple security measures and used what in criminal jargon is known as “water carriers” or “points” to be alerted to the presence of the police.

The investigation also revealed that the organization had contacts with a second plot located in Alicante, which supplied them with clonazepam, a powerful anxiolytic marketed under the name of Rivotril and consumed by drug addicts. This medicine is highly coveted by the mafias that resell it in Morocco, where it is mixed with hashish to produce karbuki, a psychotropic considered very dangerous, since it affects the consumer’s central nervous system, causing hallucinations and behavioral changes. The investigations have revealed that the network acquired boxes of this medicine for 120 euros in the coastal city and resold them in the Maghreb country for 250 euros, more than double. The Civil Guard suspects that, subsequently, those now detained brought the new drug to Spain for sale. Records have found 200 grams of a substance that, in the absence of confirmation from chemical analysis, appears to be karbuki.

In the operation, 15 searches have been carried out in homes in Pilas, Aznalcóllar and Aznalcázar, as well as two in the city of Alicante, by order of the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction 2 of Sanlúcar la Mayor (Seville). In them, the Civil Guard has intervened, in addition to the 200 grams of what appears to be the new drug, 430 pills of clonazepam, plus 200 grams of cocaine, heroin, marijuana buds, hashish, chopped tobacco and 6,700 packs, as well as different weapons, precision scales, 20,000 euros in cash, a vehicle and electric scooters. 200 Civil Guards from the Seville and Alicante Commands, the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) have participated in the operation.