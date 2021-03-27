The Civil Guard has detained five people in Toledo for selling dog puppies with diseases such as parvovirus (virus that affects young dogs from 6 weeks of age when they lose maternal immunity), and for which a high number died within a few days.

The investigations began at the end of 2019 following several complaints against stores specializing in the sale of animals through social networks. The agents confirmed the existence of a network that imported puppies with the falsified age of origin, being younger than that indicated in the passport because according to European regulations they cannot travel with less than three months.

The investigations also discovered that three pet shops and a veterinary clinic in the Toledo towns of Seseña and Casarrubios del Monte were involved in the plot. These pet stores even offered veterinary assistance in one of their clinics as a guarantee for their sale.

The detainees, who have been handed over to the Illescas Investigating Court (Toledo), are charged with the crimes of animal abuse, falsification of documents, fraud and belonging to a criminal organization and, according to the Civil Guard, there could be more arrests in the next days because the operation is still open and more than 500 scammed victims have already been detected.

Contagious disease



Parvovirus, a highly contagious disease among dogs but not transmissible to humans, usually affects young puppies that need breast milk in their first weeks of life as it contains antibodies against this type of virus. When they arrived at the stores at such a young age, many of these animals were not immune to this virus, becoming ill and the vaccines provided later were not effective.

Parvovirus produces bloody and smelly diarrhea and in many cases leads to the death of the animal due to physical wear and tear, rendering veterinary treatment useless.