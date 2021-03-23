Agents of the National Police carried out on March 16 at the district of La Raya, in Murcia, a police operation in which more than thirty agents participated to destroy several homes from which drugs were distributed at retail.

Agents completely dismantled a indoor marijuana planting hiding behind an armored door. Such was the difficulty in accessing its interior that the National Police decided to enter by an alternative route by breaking down a bricked-up door. Once inside they found an indoor marijuana grow composed of more than fifty plants that was supplied with energy by plugging the public electricity grid.

The operation followed another carried out by the UDEV on January 28, in which four people were arrested for shooting into the air as a threat.

Three house searches



The National Police entered and searched three homes in an operation in the district of La Raya which not only focused on the search for drugs, but also on some type of weapon, as one of the detainees allegedly carried out again serious threats with a firearm to another person.

The agents found in the registry a dummy gun, which was intervened together with the plants and 50 grams of marijuana perfectly prepared for sale and distribution.

The detainees, two men aged 20 and 31, were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on guard duty, both for the crimes of drug trafficking and fraud of electricity, and another, also, for their alleged participation in a crime. crime of serious threats.