The Civil Guard has dismantled this Wednesday, within the framework of Operation Pastor, the activity of a group that was dedicated to trafficking drugs, mainly heroin, and that used minors and women to monitor and hide the drug. Between the capital Madrid and the Cañada Real, the agents have located seven bunkers where the sale and consumption of narcotics were carried out, and they will be demolished this Wednesday, explains the Civil Guard in a press release. In total, there are 21 people arrested, who are charged with the crimes of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal group, illegal possession of weapons, production and cultivation of marijuana and fraud of electricity (using energy without paying for it).

The origin of the investigation dates back to the beginning of 2023, when an increase in influx to the Cañada Real was detected. This led the Civil Guard to establish surveillance devices, which in several months have allowed them to identify the members of three different clans, all of them settled in the town near San Fernando de Henares.

The Security Forces have carried out, simultaneously, 18 entries and searches in the houses. There, the agents have seized more than 300 grams of heroin, 200 grams of cocaine, two marijuana plantations with nearly 1,000 plants, 62,000 grams of marijuana buds, four short arms, a shotgun, cash, and nine high-profile vehicles. spectrum.

The investigation has been hampered by the extreme security measures taken by the members of the group: they frequently changed telephone terminals or made car trips to nowhere. They also used women and children to guard the accesses and warn of police presence when there were important transactions. Finally, it has been possible to identify all the members of the group, with a strong structure led by a married couple. His two sons were in the lower echelon and together they were in charge of supplying the traffickers in the area with the merchandise.

The investigators have managed to arrest the supplier, an acquaintance of the Civil Guard, as well as the collaborators who helped in the tasks of transporting and introducing the substances into the Cañada Real Galiana.

