Money seized from a plot that trafficked cocaine and hashish between Morocco and Europe.

The Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization based in Melilla, Barcelona and Granada that transported hashish by sea from Morocco to Europe and bought cocaine in the Netherlands and Spain and took it to the Maghreb country. The agents have arrested 21 people, seized almost 59 kilos of cocaine, 186 of hashish and effects valued at more than 3.6 million euros, according to a statement from the armed institute.

The organization had two structures. One dealt with hashish trafficking by sea from Morocco to Europe. Another, financed with the income of the first, bought cocaine in the Netherlands and Barcelona and transported it to the North African country through Meilla.

The Civil Guard suspected a vehicle in Melilla and, upon intervening it, discovered 15 kilograms of high-purity cocaine in a false bottom in the trunk. This discovery began the investigation that has led to the dismantling of the plot, which was led by two brothers, one who lived in Morocco and the other in Granada. The latter was being sought by the Moroccan judicial authorities, accused of leading a drug trafficking organization. In the Andalusian city he surrounded himself with people who acted as bodyguards.

The two brothers planned, organized and deployed the two structures. To transport the hashish, they used fast boats that unloaded the loads on the Peninsula and then transported them by road to their destination. With the benefits obtained, they trafficked cocaine, a drug that they bought in the Netherlands and Barcelona, ​​and sent to Morocco through Melilla.

The agents have searched 14 homes in Melilla, Granada and in the Barcelona towns of Martorell, Rubí, Terrasa and Gélida, where they located a laboratory to handle and package cocaine.

The armed institute considers the logistical and financial structure of the plot disarticulated, which bought vehicles and homes on behalf of third parties to hide.

The Civil Guard values ​​the apprehended at 3,635,000 euros, including half a million euros in cash and 38 vehicles. Property and real estate worth 653,500 euros and 49 bank accounts have been blocked. The detainees have been brought before the courts for alleged crimes against public health, document falsification and belonging to a criminal organization.