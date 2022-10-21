The bales arrived at the port of Valencia and ended up in humble flats in Villa de Vallecas, heavily guarded by a security camera system. The police have dismantled a drug trafficking network of 24 people who were dedicated to distributing this drug throughout the Community of Madrid and neighboring provinces. The product was first hidden in heavy agricultural machinery such as combine harvesters or tractors and then it was stored in ingenious hiding places in a dozen cars that carried the drug to camels. The judge has ordered imprisonment for seven of them.

With controls, springs, parts that are not what they seem… The list of ways to hide bales and bales of cocaine and marijuana in the vehicles with which they moved around Madrid and its surroundings is endless. At the time of the searches in the houses and cars used for their criminal purpose, the Group 18 agents found almost 20 kilos of cocaine, around 13 kilos of hashish and some pink cocaine. The organization was a mosaic of nationalities: Spanish, Colombians, Ecuadorians and Brazilians. A multicultural narco SME.

The drug arrived in Valencia and from there it was transferred to an industrial warehouse in Cuenca, where it remained hidden in the industrial machinery. What criminals call a nursery, the place where the product waits until there is no danger to be transported. From there, they traveled to different flats in Vallecas, from where they were put into the hidden holes of the passenger cars, the so-called coves. Each member had his role. On their way through different parts of Madrid, the cars with the drugs were escorted by other members of the organization, who warned of possible police controls or other types of shocks.

The investigations began in May and after hours and hours of surveillance, at the end of June the investigators observed how some of the detainees hid the drug in the holes of the cars. This is how they were stopped, they discovered a kilo of cocaine and the rest of the operation was unleashed, which has resulted in 24 arrests, most of them with various backgrounds.

In addition to the narcotics, in the 16 entries and searches in different homes, the agents seized 111,000 euros in cash, six simulated firearms and eight vehicles. They also found different tools to cut and weigh the drug, mobile phones and computers and tools.

