Agents of the National Police and the United States Secret Service have managed to dismantle a criminal organization that had its base established in Spain, specifically in Miajadas (Cáceres), and that had managed to defraud 12 million euros from 30 US banks using a sophisticated method of scam by means of credit cards. 105 people have been arrested, 89 of them in Spain, and another 14 have been charged within a macro-operation in which 88 searches have been carried out simultaneously in Spain, Austria, the United Kingdom and Greece. It is the largest international intervention in the framework of bank card fraud.

The criminal organization, which had established its base in a hotel in the town of Miajadas, carried out its scam by creating multiple accounts in different banking entities in the United States that associated various shell companies. Once your economic solvency has been proven from the receipt of account transfers from other countries such as Spain, Greece, Austria, Denmark, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Turkey, Portugal, France, Holland, Latvia and Germany, they requested the issuance of credit cards, justified in that international mobility and that they later used in different establishments in Spain.

In them, after passing the card through the dataphone – the police came to detect purchases worth 80,000 euros in pharmacies, or 300,000 euros in bullfighting clubs – they waited for the US banks to enter the money that was frozen – which is technically known as pre-authorization – in the accounts awarded after several days had elapsed, in which the cash accounts associated with the cards were emptied before the banks could cancel the operations. The owners of these establishments, necessary collaborators in the scam, produced false invoices to justify these purchases and received in return 15% of the amounts defrauded.

In the investigation, which began a year and a half ago, both Europol and the police from Greece, Austria, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, as well as the judicial and prosecutorial authorities of the National Court, five prosecutors from the United States, have intervened. UU (Texas, Jacksonville, Miami, Providence and Boston), and four European prosecutors (Germany, Austria, Denmark and Greece).

World expansion

Although the band’s headquarters was finally established in Miajadas, in 2017 they began to test their method in Mondragón (Basque Country), and two years later they moved to Extremadura. There they finally took control of the Hotel El Cortijo, to which they attributed a series of expenses in the matter of room reservations during the State of Alarm – a moment in which this activity was restricted – something that triggered the alarms of the National Police. The agents have been able to verify that the activities of the organization extended throughout the world, both in Spain (Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid, Toledo, Ávila, Salamanca, Valladolid, Zamora, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Almería, Granada, Jaén, Córdoba, Málaga, Cádiz, Seville and Huelva), as well as internationally (USA, Greece, Austria, Denmark, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Turkey, Portugal, France, Holland, Latvia and Germany).

In addition to the arrests, the Police have seized 427,000 euros, 8,000 dollars and 600 Czech crowns in cash; more than 200 bank cards and 100 dataphones; falsified documentation; 14 high-end vehicles; and 10 firearms and several machetes and knives.