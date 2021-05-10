The National Police have dismantled a gang that introduced cocaine impregnated in paint into Spain through postal mailings. In the operation, three people have been arrested and a clandestine laboratory has been dismantled as well as a point of sale of drugs, both installed in the home of the leader.

The criminal group imported cocaine from Ecuador through postal parcels. The drug was hidden by impregnating or dissolving it in paint and other chemicals, making it impossible to detect using common reagents. Once the cocaine arrived at the dismantled clandestine laboratory, they extracted the cocaine base paste from the substance in which it was hidden.

The investigation began at the end of last year in the small Toledo town of Magán, with 3,400 inhabitants, where several men of South American origin related to the world of drugs who had settled in the town were located. Subsequent investigations made it possible to identify one of the main responsible for the network, an individual of Dominican origin who received the drug in postal packages and extracted the cocaine through chemical processes. In one of the last packages received, which contained 27 kilos of paint, the police officers managed to extract more than three kilos of cocaine. Precisely, another of the detainees is the worker of the company through which this intervened package was imported from Ecuador.

Clandestine laboratory



The operation has also served to discover a clandestine laboratory where 300 grams of cocaine ready for sale, 640 grams of cutting substance and 1.9 liters of chemical precursors -hexane, acetone and solvents, among others- have been intervened. There they extracted the cocaine base paste from the substance in which it was hidden, they manufactured the cocaine hydrochloride available for consumption and cut the drug in order to increase the amount of the substance, as well as its economic benefits.