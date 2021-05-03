The German judicial police announced on Monday the dismantling of a child pornography network on the ‘darknet’ (dark internet), with more than 400,000 members, and the arrest of four German suspects, one of them in Paraguay.

The dismantling of the ‘Boystown’ platform, which had existed since 2019, took place in mid-April and resulted in the arrest of four suspects, according to a police statement, which described it as one of the “largest networks in the world. ». “The platform had an international reach and served for the exchange of child pornography among its members”, essentially photos or videos, according to the report. The content included “images of serious sexual abuse of very young children,” police said.

Three of the suspects, aged 40, 49 and 58, were arrested in seven raids in Germany. They are accused of running the platform as administrators, providing technical support and advice to members on how to avoid being discovered by the authorities. A fourth suspect, also German, was detained in Paraguay – where he resides – at the request of German authorities, police said. This detainee, whose identity was not disclosed by the police, has an international arrest warrant for which he will possibly be handed over to the German authorities shortly. The 64-year-old man is accused of being “one of the most active users of the platform” and of having posted more than 3,500 messages.

The dismantling of the network came after a multi-month investigation by a special unit of the German police, under the coordination of Europol and with the collaboration of the Dutch, Swedish, Australian, American and Canadian police.