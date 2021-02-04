The Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal group settled in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid that had specialized in the theft of jewelry and money using extreme violence because they used to kidnap their owners before whom they tortured to obtain information.

The investigation began a year ago as a result of the complaint of a couple that was intercepted by this gang when they were moving through the province of Segovia. According to his account, the criminals, who were dressed in uniforms of the bodies and security forces of the State, put them in different vehicles and after a two-hour journey they were introduced into a container of goods located on a farm in the province of Toledo . In this place they were attacked until they revealed where they had money and jewelry at their home as well as the key to the alarm system.

Big hit



Investigations by the Civil Guard revealed a perfectly organized and hierarchical group made up of six people who have been arrested. The band had even prepared a big coup against a company in the technology sector from which they hoped to obtain a loot close to 14 million euros. To do this, they had planned to kidnap the security guard. However, they had to abort the operation due to mobility restrictions derived from the health alert by the covid.

The members of this group have been arrested in the city of Madrid, Móstoles (Madrid) and in the Toledo towns of Torrijos and Illescas where they have found firearms, abundant ammunition, tasers, shackles, bulletproof vests and police uniforms and plates in the domiciliary searches made. In one of them, one of the detainees shot one of the agents and the Civil Guard saved his life thanks to the fact that the bullet only grazed his neck.