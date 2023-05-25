The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, reported on the dismantling of two criminal cells that operated in the center of the capital and the arrest of nine peoplein joint operations with the Attorney General’s Office.

At a press conference, the official regretted that unfortunately one of the cases has to do with the deprivation of liberty and femicide of a 19-year-old girl, provoked by friends of the girl, including a friend of hers.

“These two cells are not related to one another, they are splits from what was known at the time as La Unión, they are very local cells. They are very young, with a high degree of violence,” said the head of the SSC CDMX .

He mentioned that the two cells are identified as one of the main generators of violence in the Historic Center, and are related to the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty, homicide, extortion and drug sales.

The first case with which they are related occurred in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, where they obtained 300,000 pesos for the kidnapping of a person; the second case, the deprivation of liberty and extortion against a merchant in the Morelos neighborhood, for whom they asked for 20 thousand pesos.

“And the third is the unfortunate event that I am telling you about, the illegal deprivation of liberty and subsequent femicide, on April 23, of a 19-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a safe house by the Secretariat of Citizen Security and the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City on April 28,” specified Garcia Harfuch.

He explained that in four different operations, together with the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, it was possible to arrest the five members of the gang related to the case, in the Morelos neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

According to the investigations, the mode of operation of the criminal cell was identified, which is characterized by a high degree of violence towards the victims, whom they recorded and physically assaulted. Subsequently, they sent the video to relatives, as a measure of pressure to obtain payment.

He pointed out that they required payments by cash withdrawal without a card at ATMs in shopping malls.

García Harfuch specified that the investigative work of the SSC and the Prosecutor’s Office began as soon as the disappearance of the young woman was learned and, as a result, it was possible to establish that the victim left her home located in the Morelos neighborhood, to go to a cousin’s house and later meet with a friend.

It added that through the analysis of the C5 surveillance videos, it was possible to observe that the victim entered a home in Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, in the Guerrero neighborhood, aboard a red scooter, in the company of a male person. and a woman.

The secretary mentioned that the physical characteristics of the possible perpetrators were obtained and their area of ​​mobility was identified and they spend the night in a property located in Eje Central.

Derived from the crossing of information, office work and analysis of social networks, it was identified that the alleged perpetrators belonged to the victim's social circle, and therefore, frequented them on various occasions.

On April 27, different operations were carried out, the first of them in the Buenavista neighborhood, where a 26-year-old man was arrested, as well as a man and a woman who were minors. Later, in the La Joya neighborhood, in the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office, a minor was arrested, who also participated and had a photograph of the victim.

It added that with the support of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office, a search warrant was obtained in a property located in the Guerrero neighborhood, which was apparently used as a safe house.