The Spanish Police dismantled a criminal organization of “South American origin” accused of sexually exploiting womenwith the arrest of ten people and the release of eight of the victims, who were mostly of Colombian origin.

According to the police on Friday, “The victims, women of Colombian origin mainlywere captured in their country through social networks under the deception of legal and decent jobs in Spain”.

However, in Spain “they were forced to prostitute themselves” in different homes, “where one of them was raped by one of the clients without any member of the organization preventing it,” he said in a statement.

“The floors where the criminal network prostituted their victims had video surveillance systems that allowed them to control all their movements”, since “the exploiters” kept 40 percent of each service because “they did not get to freely dispose of the money they generated,” he added.

The organization increased its profits by selling drugs and sexual enhancers to customers, according to the Police.

🚩 Dismantled a network of sexual exploitation of women in dating flats in the province of #Valencia and released 8 victims They were caught in #Colombia via #RRSS where they were offered decent jobs in #Spain. Once in our country they were forced into prostitution pic.twitter.com/8jokB3EWFd — National Police (@police) May 6, 2022

The police investigation began after a complaint about the possible existence of a criminal group “made up of South American citizens” allegedly dedicated to human trafficking for sexual exploitation, drug trafficking and prostitution, he added.

The agents confirmed the existence of this organization, based in the Spanish province of Valencia (east), but which had previously operated in La Coruña (northwest) and Zaragoza (north). The arrests occurred in these three provinces.

