In an impressive joint operation between the Spanish Civil Guard and the Colombian authorities, it has been dismantled a criminal organization who had misled about 50 Colombian women to take to Spain and force them into prostitution. This Friday, this shocking news was released, revealing the success of an unprecedented police and judicial investigation.

Those responsible for this network took advantage of the vulnerability of women in Colombia to lure them with false promises of a better future.

Once deceived, they were transferred to different Spanish provinces with the sole purpose of sexually exploit them in private apartments. The Civil Guard, in a statement, indicated that the organization could have exploited more than 50 victims in the last four years.

The note details that the benefits obtained by the organization for each woman ranged between 25,000 and 30,000 euros (equivalent to about 27,200 and 38,100 dollars).

In addition, these women were forced to make monthly payments to the organization, which did not hesitate to threaten them and their families. They even resorted to hitmen to instill fear and keep them under control.

The dismantling of this criminal network was possible thanks to the courageous denunciation of a victim who became a protected witness. This information allowed the arrest of seven people, four of them in Spain. The detainees are accused of serious crimes, such as trafficking in human beings for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization.

For his part, in Colombia Three other people were arrested, including the leader of the organization, who controlled the entire process of recruiting, transferring, and exploiting the victims.

Thanks to this coordinated action between the Spanish Civil Guard, the Colombian National Police and both prosecutors, it was possible to transfer several victims and their families to a safe place, freeing them from the influence and exploitation of this criminal organization.

With information from AFP