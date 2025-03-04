The Mossos d’Esquadra have dismantled plantations close to 4,200 marijuana plants In different locations in Lleida and Tarragona after an investigation initiated in August 2024 after a crop in a house in the municipality of Recaó (Lleida).

As a result of the investigation, the Catalan police arrested on February 26, seven men and a woman, between 23 and 43, as alleged perpetrators of a CRIME AGAINST PUBLIC HEALTHa Electric fluid fraud crime and by belonging to Grupo Criminalas reported by the police force in a statement on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday February 26 in the morning a device began Simultaneous in which the Valls Research Unit, agents of the ARM, the United Air Vehicle Unit (UDRON) and Citizen Security Agents of El Vendrell (Tarragona) and Lleida participated.

A farm, houses and industrial ships

They were inspected A disused farm In Cabra del Camp (Tarragona), Two industrial ships In Llorenç del Penedès and A house In Cunit (Tarragona), in addition to the house in reaching detected last August.

In reaching they stopped two men and dismantled 1,470 marijuana plants; In Cabra del Camp, two men arrested and 750 productive plants were located in addition to 1,200 in the initial phase and in Llorenç del Penedès (Tarragona) three people stopped and 2,000 marijuana plants were located; In all cases there was fraudulent connection to the electric fluid.

In Cunit another person stopped and also the agents found A short firearm and ammunition; The man was arrested for illicit possession of arms and “a level role” within the criminal group is attributed, as indicated by the statement.

The detainees made available to the Court of Instruction in Functions of the Guard of Lleida last Friday, while the investigation remains open and New arrests are not ruled out.