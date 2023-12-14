Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/12/2023 – 22:12

Coordinated by the federal government, the mega-operation that resulted in the removal of illegal occupants from the Indigenous Land (TI) Alto Rio Guamá, in Pará, was portrayed in a documentary shown this Thursday afternoon (14) at the Brasil É Terra Indígena Festival, in Brasília .

The film Disintrusion in the Alto Rio Guamá TI was produced by Brazilian Communication Company (EBC), in partnership with the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom).

Related news:

The documentary addresses the process of land reoccupation by the people of the Upper Guamá River, in the northeast of Pará, this year. The work tells the process of negotiation for the departure of illegal occupants with reports from multiple voices, including indigenous people, small farmers, deforesters and State agents, such as employees of the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai).

TI Alto Rio Guamá

According to information from Secom, the Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Land was recognized by the Brazilian State in 1945. Homologation occurred in 1993. The territory is exclusively enjoyed by the Tembé, Ka'apor and Timbira peoples. However, around 1,500 invaders remained in the region until 2023.

The deintrusion (a term that means removal of intruders) from the TI, which covers 280 thousand hectares, followed a decision by the Federal Court, following a request from the Federal Public Ministry in Pará. The permanence of non-indigenous people in the demarcated area represented a threat to the integrity of the indigenous peoples, in addition to causing a series of damages to the environment, such as the destruction of forests.

The operation was coordinated by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. With the negotiation involving representatives from various federal government bodies, it was not necessary to carry out the compulsory removal of non-indigenous people. The families voluntarily left the IT and were supported with basic food baskets, transportation and registration in social programs. The return of indigenous land to the original peoples took place in May.

“The land is already regularized, it is already approved, and we then have the characterization of an invasion of indigenous land. So, it is our duty to remove these non-indigenous people from within, so that we can guarantee full ownership by indigenous peoples”, highlighted the director of Territorial Protection at Funai, Maria Janete Albuquerque de Carvalho, present at the documentary launch event, held in the auditorium of the National Museum of the Republic.

The documentary's director, Lorena Veras, who also participated in the event, said that indigenous peoples cannot be protected, because they “speak for themselves”.

The executive secretary of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Maria Fernanda Ramos Coelho, also highlighted the importance of the IT resumption process.

“In order to have environmental sustainability, so that we can combat hunger and poverty, this also means that we have lands that belong to indigenous people, who are their legitimate owners, that have this process of recovery”, he said .

For Eunice Kerexu, national secretary of Indigenous Territorial Rights at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the idea is that from now on all disintrusion processes take place in a simpler way and follow the law.

“The occupation of the territory by indigenous peoples through schools, the implementation of health centers, other implementations of public policies within the territory that can bring about the management of this territory, autonomy and full ownership, which we want to achieve in this context” , he said.

*Bruna Saniele, TV Brasil reporter, collaborated