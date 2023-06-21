Disinformation | The government intends to intervene in Russia’s hybrid influence very strongly – a “Bäckman clause” is planned for the Criminal Code

According to the professor of criminal law, new regulation is probably needed, but it must not limit the freedom of speech defined in the constitution.

Government intends to criminalize influence on Finnish social decision-making and the dissemination of unfounded information about Finnish decision-making or social conditions, when they take place for the benefit of a foreign state and the activity is systematic.

The matter has been recorded in the government program under the subsection dealing with the protection police (supo). Supo himself proposed a similar criminalization last fall, about which Yle reported at the time.

Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki Kimmo Nuotion according to the background of the entry may be a Finnish docent by Johan Bäckman the activities of such persons. A possible future section of the law can even be called the “Bäckman section”.

Bäckman has distributed in Russia baseless claims about Finland. Among other things, he has appeared in public in Russia and purposefully created the image that the Finnish authorities persecute Russian mothers and take custody of their children as an excuse.

Although the part of the government program is meant to deal with systematic disinformation spread with the intention of harming, its wording does not necessarily fit the Finnish tradition of freedom of speech.

The wording of “influencing Finland’s social decision-making” and “disseminating unfounded information” may sound strange. For example, it is punishable in Russia spreading “false information” about the country’s armed forces.

According to Nuotio, the legislation must be very careful not to intervene in information warfare with tools that are familiar from authoritarian states.

Could there be a danger that the law would eventually address situations where someone would criticize Finland in the world or bring up embarrassing grievances? For example, insulting the president’s honor has been criminalized in Turkey.

“Here, we’re moving in the same direction,” says Nuotio.

According to Nuotion, the reputation of the Finnish state is not something that can be protected by law in a modern rule of law. According to him, when enacting the law, one should be very careful that it is not about Finland’s reputation or honor.

Law cannot also conflict with the freedom of speech clause defined in the constitution. Freedom of speech is regulated in the constitution, which also prohibits prior censorship.

“Yes, people can have different views on social issues, and people must be able to express their views in public,” says Nuotio.

In addition to Bäckman, the editor-in-chief of Uuiden MV-lehti, for example, has participated in influencing information Janus Putkonen, known for his pro-Putin writings. However, public support for Putin’s military actions is not a crime, and it would not be after the changes in the law.

Government also intends to make it punishable to hand over facilities, equipment or information to the intelligence service of a foreign state, if the purpose of the perpetrator is to benefit the intelligence activities of a foreign state or harm Finland.

According to Nuotio, the planned legislation is probably intended to tackle treasonous activities. At the moment, the sections of the Finnish Criminal Code dealing with treason are designed for situations where the perpetrator is a Finnish citizen and Finland is directly involved in a conflict or war, or there is a direct external threat to Finland.

The law does not take into account the current world situation, where Russia’s attack on Ukraine does not directly endanger Finland, but where Russia is possibly trying to increase its indirect influence on Finland’s internal situation and politics.

“We are not prepared for this kind of influence,” says Nuotio.

The sections of Chapter 12 of the Criminal Code on treason came into force in 1995.

“These have not been renewed since then. The provisions we have in the Criminal Code are a bit outdated. It may be that they are also open. The world has changed a lot around us,” says Nuotio.

Opening points according to Nuoto, patching could be justified because Russia’s actions and methods have changed.

It is already illegal to hand over information that could affect Finland’s security to a foreign country. According to Nuotion, what is new in the planned legal acts is that handing over facilities and equipment would also be punishable.

The program also directly mentions the intelligence service of a foreign power, which is not mentioned in the current criminal law.

The government also plans to intervene in hybrid influence by implementing an external research project on Russia’s extensive influence on Finland in the 21st century.