Brussels announced this Monday, December 18, a “formal investigation” against the social network

Brussels attacks X. This Monday, December 18, the European Commission announced a “formal investigation” against the social network formerly known as Twitter for alleged violations of European rules on content moderation and transparencya first within the framework of the new European Legislation on Digital Services (DSA).

“Gone are the days when large online platforms acted as if they were too big to care about rules,” declared European Commissioner for Digital Affairs Thierry Breton, stressing that the new rules “will protect our citizens and our democracies.” .

On October 12, the European Commission had already announced the opening of a preliminary procedure regarding “false information”, “violent and terrorist content” and “incitement to hatred”, directed against the social network of billionaire Elon Musk, five days after the Hamas attacks against Israel.

This first stage consisted of a request for information to check whether platform X complied with its European obligations.

The responses of the American company, as well as its “transparency report” published at the beginning of November to take stock of the content moderation methods used, did not convince the European Executive, which now has control and sanction powers.

European legislation provides for fines of up to 6% of the global turnover of the offending group. In cases of serious and repeated infringements, a platform may even be banned from operating in the EU.

Fight against illegal content

“The evidence we currently have is sufficient to formally open proceedings against X,” said the Vice President of the European Executive, Margrethe Vestager, quoted in a statement.

With the opening of the “formal” procedure, the Commission explained on Monday that it would continue to “gather evidence” by requesting new information from X, conducting interviews or carrying out inspections.

This procedure now allows the Commission to take measures to force X to comply with the rules, or to accept the platform's proposals to address concerns. So far no deadline has been set for the ongoing investigation.

The investigations will focus in particular on “the spread and amplification of illegal content and disinformation in the EU,” said Thierry Breton.

The new legislation has allowed Brussels to launch a broad offensive against the largest content distribution and online commerce platforms.

Several preliminary investigations have already been opened on different topics against Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Amazon.

But the procedure opened this Monday against X is unprecedented and highlights the specific concern of the European regulator in this regard.

“Alarming increase in misinformation”

Brussels had already expressed its concern at the end of September about the level of misinformation on X, pointing out its particularly poor results in tests carried out on various platforms.

After purchasing Twitter last year, Elon Musk carried out a massive wave of layoffs, which decimated moderation teams. He has regularly reaffirmed his view of freedom of expression, rejecting any form of “censorship”, although he insists that he respects the laws of each country.

In November, the European Commission asked its services to suspend their advertising campaigns on X, a measure also justified by an “alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech” on the platform.

The DSA imposes a series of obligations, such as acting “promptly” to remove any illegal content or prevent access to it as soon as the platform becomes aware of it. It also requires suspension of users who frequently defy bans.

Large platforms must also analyze for themselves the risks associated with their services and put in place the means to mitigate them. They are also required to provide the regulator and authorized researchers with access to their data so that compliance with regulations can be verified.

This text was adapted from its original in French version.