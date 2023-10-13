The last one to stumble has been Joe Biden. The American president stated the following this Wednesday: “I never thought he would see, and I have confirmed it, photographs of terrorists beheading children.” The Democratic leader said these words during a meeting in Washington with leaders of the Jewish community. And he spread like wildfire, one day after a reporter from the Israeli channel i24 reported for the first time the beheading of 40 minors by Hamas militiamen. After Biden’s intervention, the White House responded to the commotion to clarify that the president had not seen the images or confirmed such atrocity, and that his comment was based on statements from the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and of the press of that country. Unverified news thus penetrated the speech of the leader of the world’s leading power, a valid source of information for public opinion.

“Biden confirms” or “Biden lies” have been some of the hundreds of messages with which the X network (formerly Twitter) has reacted to the words of the American president. Manuel R. Torres Soriano, professor of Political Science at the Pablo de Olavide University of Seville and expert in propaganda and terrorism, explains this phenomenon linked to disinformation with one word: “receptivity.” That is, if I sympathize with Palestine it will be easier to question such a savage attack, while if I lean towards Israel I will believe Biden, even if the White House rectifies. “Unlike Ukraine, here there is an added difficulty,” says Torres Soriano, “in Europe there is a clear position with Russia, an actor that tries to contaminate and against which society is immunized. Now [en el conflicto entre Hamás e Israel]the positioning is not so clear.”

More information

What is clear, according to the experts who monitor the networks, is that disinformation and propaganda runs from both sides and at unusual levels. From Hamas to praise and exploit its attack on Israeli territory as a sign of its strength, and from the Israeli side to consolidate the “terrorist” label when referring to this Palestinian armed group, which it equates to the Islamic State (ISIS), practically annihilated ago. four years in northern Syria.

The information about the beheadings broadcast this Tuesday on i24, an Israeli channel owned by tycoon Patrick Drahi, has generated a heated debate about misinformation. These are the facts: i24 journalist Nicole Zedeck told her camera on Tuesday, from the kibbutz (Israeli agricultural cooperative) of Kfar Aza, massacred by the Palestinian militia, that “some soldiers” have told her that there are children with the “ severed head.” In her X profile, she adds that there are about 40 “children/babies” murdered, according to her sources. One of the soldiers with whom she speaks and who she reports on the barbarity, according to i24 videos, is David Ben Zion, deputy commander of an Israeli military unit and settler leader with a clear political profile. In just 24 hours, Zedeck’s recorded chronicle, as collected Middle East disinformation expert Marc Owen Jonesreceived 44 million impressions, 300,000 I like and 100,000 reposts. The echo was unstoppable.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The atrocious attack on Kfar Aza killed dozens of people, adding to the 1,300 fatalities recorded so far in Israel. The photographs of the photojournalists present at the scene gave proof of the death of minors. But neither the Israeli Government nor the army have so far offered evidence of the beheading of 40 children. Even so, soldier Ben Zion’s message reached politics, to leaders like Biden or the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“Each conflict is more covered in the media than the previous one,” says Professor Torres Soriano. “It happened with Ukraine; It is a spiral that does not stop and with Israel-Palestine it will be even greater.” “The flow of information is not limited to the two contenders,” continues this propaganda expert. on-line, “there are many other actors participating, from Ukraine, China, Gulf countries, Iran or Latin America, who already had their machinery greased and are taking advantage of the new open window.” This window has two pages: the first is the one that, as in Kfar Aza, is linked to traditional sources (army, government, journalists…), and the second is the one that works through individuals who, as Torres Soriano points out, “they feel called to participate in a global debate.” Very charged in the case of the Middle East with emotions and polarization.

There are hundreds of examples of this second rail. This Sunday, 24 hours after Hamas entered Israeli territory, Lucio Malan, an Italian senator for the far-right Brothers of Italy party, tweeted a video in which five children appeared in cages. Malan said in his message that they had been “kidnapped” by the Palestinian militia. It is not like this. The Israeli FakeReporter research project, who is doing an excellent job of verification ―as well as the Palestinians Khasif and Tahaqaq―, raised the alert and clarified that it was a recording uploaded to the Internet before the Hamas offensive. Although this information now includes Malan’s message just below the video, the senator maintains it in his profile.

More hoaxes: one of the tactics used by the militants to reach Israel was the use of paragliders. Paul Golding, leader of the ultra-Britain First party, tweeted a video this Sunday in which dozens of men fell on sports facilities. “Hamas paragliders in action,” Golding titled in a message from X. It was not like that. Through free-use verification tools, it can be concluded that the recording corresponds to military exercises carried out in Egypt in September. Another of the most bounced messages since Hamas began its attack on southern Israel was the one reporting the approval by Biden himself of a new military aid package to Israel worth $8 billion (7.5 million). of euros). The photo of the alleged document has circulated on the networks. It wasn’t like that either. The verification unit of the France Presse agency, among others, analyzed the paper and the file of the US Administration to conclude that it was the falsification of a memorandum intended for Ukraine and signed on July 25.

The flood of hoaxes is so great that the European Union, one of the most active institutions in the fight against disinformation, urged this Wednesday, through the Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, Thierry Breton, the X networks and Facebook to stop these types of messages in compliance with the Digital Services Law, approved in Brussels last year. A day later, Breton did the same with TikTok. For the moment, X, the former Twitter, chaired by American magnate Elon Musk, reported this Thursday that it has eliminated hundreds of accounts linked to the Islamist group Hamas. It hasn’t been enough. The European Commission has opened an investigation to find out whether X complies with the new European regulation on the control of “illegal and harmful” content.

However, and as FakeReporter alerts in a message exchange, there are other networks that are not so visible and used to host unverified videos, photos and text. Among them, Telegram, a platform based in Dubai, but with Russian roots, which has already shown itself during the conflict in Ukraine as the preferred one by public and private actors. “One of the main challenges we have,” they point out from the Israeli project, “is the lack of regulation by social media companies and their lack of ability to moderate their platforms. Some, like Telegram, where horrible things are spread and groups are organized, are practically untouchable.”

Much of the content about the war between Hamas and Israel that X users spread these days has previously passed through Telegram, a booming network. This analysis is shared by Professor Torres Soriano: “For many it is the only refuge of freedom, with individual actors who have their clientele and sell their product, with messages like ‘the media will not tell you this.’

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.