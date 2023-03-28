Disinformation | MP Hussein al-Taee hints in his video that immigrant children are arbitrarily taken from their parents

Marko Juntunen, associate professor of Middle Eastern and Islamic studies, tells STT that the content of the video resembles a disinformation campaign that has been going on for years.

Congressman and a candidate for election Hussein al-Taee (sd) published a video in Arabic over the weekend, in which he implies that children are arbitrarily taken from immigrants.

Docent of Middle Eastern and Islamic studies at the University of Helsinki Marko Juntunen tells STT that the content of the video resembles a years-long disinformation campaign.

In the video, al-Taee called for Finland’s child protection law, which “does not take our children from us arbitrarily” but only when the children are exposed to danger. At the moment, according to al-Taee’s video, this is not the case.

Marko Juntunen

In addition, he says that he wants the child protection legislation to carefully familiarize itself with “the cultural aspects of the immigrant diasporas here”.

STT translated al-Taee’s speech from the video.

Juntunen according to al-Taee’s statements are not surprising, because similar and even more drastic disinformation about the Finnish custody system has been spread on social media for years.

He says that the claims spread on social media resemble material produced in Russia on the same topic.

The docent reminds that al-Taee is not the only politician in these elections who has failed to do a fact-check.

“It’s really good that the Finnish media also target information about the elections to smaller language groups. Checking the facts and critical discussion must also reach there, while it must also touch everyone else.”

Al-Taeen the comment has caused astonishment in the Finnish Arab diaspora. For example, born in Saudi Arabia, elected Refugee Woman of the Year in 2021 Sara Al Hussaini sees a strong us versus them setting in the speech.

“When we talk about us, our children, our families or our women, which al-Taee does in several videos, we also create an image of ‘them’ at the same time,” he tells STT.

“When he talks a lot about our children, what does this really mean? And when the cultural aspect is added to it, it only raises questions. The same rhetoric about the breakdown of Muslim families has been used in the context of removing the headscarf.”

Sara Al Hussaini

Al Husaini says al-Taee creates the image that children of Arab background in particular are being taken away from their families for no reason. In his opinion, there is no need to tell al-Tae directly, because a simple hint from a member of parliament known among people of Arab background is enough.

Arguments in Al Husain’s opinion, about children being taken into custody for no reason are related to the dis- and misinformation seen in Sweden.

In Sweden, Islamists and other propagandists have spread conspiracy theories, according to which the authorities are kidnapping Muslim children. Protests have been organized in the country in recent years due to the allegations.

Faktabari publication in January told that even in Finland, propaganda is spreading among the Arabic-speaking population, according to which the child protection authorities abduct the children of immigrants.

“I was in Sweden at the time of some of the protests and I thought that there was clearly something wrong with communication when the matter spread to the point of protest. I don’t want to see the same in Finland, when child protection doesn’t have enough resources anyway,” says Al Husaini.

He also reminds that fears of the authorities are not new. Al Husaini says that in the 1990s, his parents experienced the same mistrust of the authorities, because they were afraid that they were destroying Muslim communities. Now it seems that fear is being passed on to new generations.

“It may not even be done on purpose, but we are afraid so much that the fears are automatically passed on to the next generation. It can lead to the fact that people of Arab background do not dare to go to the authorities, teachers or health nurses at all”, even if there is a reason.

STT reached out to al-Taee for an interview on Tuesday, but he had not returned to the matter by the evening.

To Yle al-Taee had commented on the matter by email, saying that he appreciates the Finnish authorities, who do their work with great heart under intense pressure.

In Yle’s story, he says he wants to build understanding and trust towards child protection and the Finnish authorities. However, according to al-Taee, sometimes the decisions of the authorities can be difficult to understand due to the language barrier or cultural differences.

In the comments on Yle’s story, al-Taee does not justify why he criticizes the authority’s decisions in the video as arbitrariness, if, in his view, it is about misunderstandings caused by the language barrier.

Al-Taee has been at the center of controversy before. For example, he was suspected of inciting against a national group between 2011 and 2016 due to insults he wrote on Facebook. In the end, the Attorney General decided not to press charges, because al-Taee himself had removed the writings before entering politics.