I.mpf diplomacy has replaced mask diplomacy – so the European External Action Service (EEAS) summarizes the latest developments in disinformation in the Corona crisis. Last spring, China tried to influence the public mood in Europe with deliveries of protective masks and accompanying propaganda. This spring, vaccines are in short supply.

China now has two on offer, Russia one. In the past four months, both states have been marketing their vaccines with all their might in media that belong to them or are close to them, and at the same time they have made competition from the West bad. “This so-called ‘vaccination diplomacy’ follows the logic of a zero-sum game,” writes the EEAS unit for strategic communication, which analyzes such campaigns on behalf of the European Council. “It goes hand in hand with attempts at disinformation and manipulation to undermine trust in West-made vaccines, EU institutions and Western / European vaccination strategies.”

Rejection as “suicide”

Since the beginning of the year, the unit has added more than a hundred examples of “Kremlin-related disinformation” to its public Database recorded. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is advertised almost daily by Russian authorities, state-owned companies and state-controlled mass media, combined with attacks on the EU and conspiracy theories. A popular destination was the European Medicines Agency, which is responsible for the Europe-wide approval of vaccines. It was politically biased and delayed the approval of Sputnik V, it was said – even when Moscow had not even submitted its application for approval.

Such allegations were often spread from the official Sputnik V account on Twitter, and they were also directed against other EU representatives such as Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton. They were accompanied by threats not to deliver the vaccine to Europe, but also with the advice that if it were refused it would commit “suicide”. Several states have ordered or are planning to order the vaccine, including Hungary, Slovakia and the state of Bavaria.

If the EU refers to its strict approval process, Chinese state media also hold against it to apply “double standards”, to act in the “anti-Chinese spirit” and to spread “lies” or “rumors”. On the other hand, they pounced on reports of individual patients who had died after being vaccinated with Biontech / Pfizer and immediately established a causal link. The modern mRNA technology used by this company and others was also attacked. They lead to allergic reactions and particular risks for the elderly. China and Russia only have traditional vector vaccines themselves.

Where is the threshold to disinformation?

It is noticeable that Moscow only directs its campaign against the West, not against Beijing. The rare cases of patients who died of blood clots in the brain after vaccination with Astra-Zeneca were a hit. Recently, this vaccine was also praised again – namely, it also belongs to the group of vector vaccines. He also saved the UK from “vaccination chaos” in connection with Brexit.

Of course, these examples also show the limits of the analysis and its methodology. Moscow didn’t have to invent the Brexit narrative. It is widespread in the UK, including the government. And the complications with Astra-Zeneca were also in the focus of reporting in Europe for weeks. But when is the threshold for disinformation exceeded? The EAD does not measure this primarily by whether information is true or false, but rather whether it distorts the formation of opinions and is disseminated with this intention. “We are not the Ministry of Censorship,” justifies an EU official. However, intentions are much more difficult to prove than false facts.

In addition, the EEAS does not provide any information on the reach of the media it observes. As a rule, these are rather marginal channels, publications and websites that only have a small market share in Europe. Although narratives can penetrate the mainstream from there, the service cannot substantiate this thesis quantitatively. At least last year he had tried that.

However, the report itself points to a paradox: While state-controlled media sing the high song of Sputnik V every day, in Russia of all places vaccine skepticism is particularly high and the actual vaccination rate is low. Either the propaganda doesn’t even catch on with the domestic audience. Or the negative portrayal of western vaccines even promotes vaccine skepticism.