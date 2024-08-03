Far-right protesters set fire to a vehicle and a building in the city centre of Sunderland, England, on the evening of Friday, August 2. Three police officers were injured and eight people were arrested following the riots. Law enforcement is preparing for further protests this Saturday in different parts of the United Kingdom. Not only right-wing extremists will be protesting, a group of activists will also be holding a counter-march against the misinformation and racism generated by the stabbing of three girls in Southport, a coastal city in the northwest of England.

#Disinformation #xenophobia #cocktail #causing #riots #United #Kingdom