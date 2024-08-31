“There are still two Germanys, and I think the politicians are either unaware of this or do not want to see it.” Andreas Meyer was five years old in 1990, the year of reunification. He does not remember what life was like under the communist regime or the first years of the Federal Republic, but he says he perfectly understands those who still refer to that time to justify their current disappointment with the democratic system. “I see it in my father’s generation. Many people long for that, for a job for life, for security, and they feel mistreated by Berlin,” he explains as he leaves a bookshop in the centre of Leipzig.

Saxony’s largest city, which, like the capital Dresden, lost a lot of its population after reunification, is now a bustling, modern, university-oriented city that attracts young talent from all over the country. Public transport works, the centre has been carefully restored, the cultural offering is overwhelming. Yet Meyer, who has a well-paid job in consultancy, says there is still a sense of resentment and abandonment. Thirty-five years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the east-west divide remains wide open, helping to explain why the right-wing populists of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) are leading in the polls in the elections to be held this Sunday in this region and neighbouring Thuringia.

The two regions are gradually merging, but differences remain. Whether measured by economic output per capita, disposable income or labour productivity, the East is still poorer than the West. The radical change from the planned economy of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) to the social market economy of the West was traumatic. All state-owned companies were privatised within just four years and 70% of jobs were lost. Entire regions sank into economic decline.

In 2005, the unemployment rate in the eastern states was almost 19%. By 2023, it had already fallen to 7.2%. However, this is still above the average for West Germany (5.3%). There are also differences in wages. Employees in the east earn almost 16% less on average than in the west, according to a recent study by the Bertelsmann Foundation. Retirement pensions, one of the biggest grievances for former employees in the GDR, were not brought into line with those in the west until July last year.

The results of Sunday’s election will be seen as clear evidence that Germany has failed to politically integrate the east after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Inequalities go beyond material conditions. The east is underrepresented in the spheres of power at the federal level, despite having such prominent figures as former Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Federal President Joachim Gauck. A recent survey revealed that only 14.3% of government officials were born in East Germany. Only two of the 35 state secretaries in the Social Democrat government of Olaf Scholz come from the former GDR, while residents of the east make up 20% of the total population. The left-wing party Die Linke has even called for an “eastern quota”, similar to gender quotas, for senior government posts.

There are also disparities in attitudes towards the political system, society and democracy, which explains why eastern Germans are more likely to rebel against the traditional parties. For a start, they are twice as likely to feel abandoned, or left out, than those in the west (19% versus 8%), according to the poll. the latest Deutschland Monitoran annual, comprehensive sociological study that analyses the mood of citizens. Among those in the east, there is a greater impression that politicians do not care enough or do not do enough for them.

Dissatisfaction

“This sentiment should be taken seriously, because those who see themselves or their region as ‘left behind’ are more likely to adopt populist attitudes and are less satisfied with the way democracy works,” says Marion Reiser, a political scientist at Friedrich Schiller University in Jena and one of the authors of the study. Almost all respondents (97%) said they were in favour of the idea of ​​democracy, but when it came to practice, differences emerged again. While 40% in the West said they were dissatisfied with how it works, the percentage rose to 56% among East Germans.

Some figures can be attributed to objective factors, say experts. The feeling of being left behind is evident in regions affected by an ageing population, emigration or a lack of public services such as healthcare or digitalisation. This is precisely what is happening in large rural areas of the former GDR, where the opposite has happened to cities such as Leipzig: a slow depopulation. Four million East Germans emigrated to the former federal territory between 1991 and 2021, mostly young adults aged between 18 and 29. Only 2.8 million people moved in the opposite direction.

“Many of the challenges facing Germany as a whole are magnified in parts of the east as if seen through a magnifying glass,” says Carsten Schneider, Federal Government Commissioner for East Germany, who prepares an annual report on the state of German unity on behalf of the Bundestag.

Björn Höcke, candidate for the far-right AfD party in Thuringia, speaks at a campaign event in the region on August 29. Heiko Rebsch (dpa/picture alliance via Getty)

The last one, from 2023reflects an apparent contradiction: While the proportion of people with a migration background was in the single digits in all eastern federal states – except Berlin – well below the national average of just over 24 percent, it is in the east that xenophobic attitudes are most prevalent, as well as a higher number of cases of right-wing, racist and anti-Semitic violence. If the polls are correct, almost one in three voters will choose to vote for the AfD, a party with a strong anti-immigration message and which in Thuringia is running Björn Höcke, an extremist convicted of using Nazi slogans.

Knowing the history of the GDR and the traumatic reunification helps to put into context the polarisation that these regions are now experiencing, with small towns such as Bautzen or Pirna seeing neo-Nazi demonstrations and anti-fascist counter-protests every few days. The Federal Republic absorbed the GDR without taking into account the eastern perspective, recalls Momme Schwarz, a historian at the University of Leipzig. “Many people in eastern Germany felt that they were not part of history, that they were the object but not the subject of reunification. Over time, people have become more and more frustrated,” she adds.

“But be careful, this is not the only reason why people vote for AfD, it is something much more complex,” says the guide of the Forum of Contemporary History museum in Leipzig, which traces the history of the GDR and the complex foundation of reunification. “The mentality of not getting involved, of not participating as a citizen in democracy is part of that legacy of the GDR,” adds Schwarz, who speaks to EL PAÍS in front of the table of the regime’s politburo, one of the many original pieces on display in the permanent exhibition. “Many people still think that they would like to return to the old days,” he adds, “to have someone take care of them and not have to deal with all the complexities of a globalized world.”

