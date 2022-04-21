He slumps down at my consulting room table, legs apart. That his young man is faltering because he takes the medication for his diabetes irregularly or for weeks, he boasts about his achievements in bed. That blue pill, fantastic stuff. Would also be something for women. That already exists, I say, it’s called: unloading the dishwasher.

