Apparently one of the surprises of Microsoft in store for the The Game Awards 2023 could be Dishonored 3a new chapter of the popular series created by Arkane Studios, at least according to the tip shared by the well-known insider Nate the Hate and some clues suggested by Brad Sams and Jez Corden.
As reported by Insider Gaming, the indiscretion was born thanks to Nate the Halea well-known insider who shared various tips that turned out to be spot on, reported in the latest episode of his podcast that Arkane Studios will present a new game during The Game Awards 2023.
The information was subsequently shared with a post on suggest that the game in question is indeed a new Dishonored.
Is the time ripe for a new Dishonored?
In reality, Dishonored 3 had already been mentioned in the documents that emerged during the legal case between Microsoft and the US FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and suggested by some job offers that appeared on the Arkane website. What is certain is that an announcement already at The Game Awards 2023 would be in some ways unexpected, although it would certainly delight fans of the series.
The last chapter of the series, Dishonored 2, dates back to 2016, with the standalone expansion Death of the Outsider released the following year. In short, many years have passed and the time could be ripe for a new game.
Having said that, for the moment take this information for what it is, i.e. rumors and suppositions without official confirmation. What is certain is that Microsoft has promised that it will make “important announcements” during The Game Awards 2023, which we remind you are scheduled for 01:30 Italian time on December 8th.
