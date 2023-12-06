Apparently one of the surprises of Microsoft in store for the The Game Awards 2023 could be Dishonored 3a new chapter of the popular series created by Arkane Studios, at least according to the tip shared by the well-known insider Nate the Hate and some clues suggested by Brad Sams and Jez Corden.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the indiscretion was born thanks to Nate the Halea well-known insider who shared various tips that turned out to be spot on, reported in the latest episode of his podcast that Arkane Studios will present a new game during The Game Awards 2023.

The information was subsequently shared with a post on suggest that the game in question is indeed a new Dishonored.