THE mechanical are they dishonest? How to defend and avoid scams in workshop perpetrated to “normal” motorists who are not technically trained and totally unaware? As in all sectors, where it is possible to run into dishonest people, even when you go to the mechanic you have to be careful, especially if it is not the one you trust, to avoid paying high bills on phantom non-existent repairs.

Dishonest mechanic, how to defend yourself

How to defend yourself from a dishonest mechanic? How to find out if the repair, that part of the car, a particular part has really been replaced or if a non-existent repair has been entered in the account of the workshop? How to avoid being deceived when you take your car to the workshop for a repair and where there could be a dishonest mechanic who invents phantom defects or non-existent failures on mechanical spare parts on a simple fault?



Scams in the workshop, how to thwart mechanic fraud tips

The first tip that we can give is to always go to the same mechanic with whom a solid has been established over the years relationship of absolute trust. Over time you also discover what type this mechanic is, if he is the crafty of the neighborhood or a serious person who can be trusted and who works honestly.

Always ask for a detailed quote with a list of spare parts to be replaced and the cost of labor. In the case of major repairs that you are forced to carry out anyway, having to leave the car (because it has broken down) at a workshop with which you have few relationships, it is good to be very careful.

The second tipin this case, is of have an experienced friend talk to the mechanic or car enthusiast. In this case with a person in front of an “expert” in cars, the attempt to scam could be more difficult.

ll third advice is to contact authorized workshops of the respective car manufacturers. In some cases the cost of a repair could be higher, a difference mainly linked to the higher price of spare parts (but of certified quality) compared to non-original ones. Here we use the “workshop time frame”To calculate the hours of labor to be entered on the account, with schedules already defined for all repairs.

The subject of “shop floor scams” is very complicated and cannot be liquidated with a simple discussion.

We took a cue from the problem to present this video to you as well parody about the mechanic which should make you think. We have also provided you with some ideas that can help you and have made you understand that you shouldn’t even give your side to low blows by the mechanic who thinks he is faced with a naive person to whom he can tell everything he wants.

Parody of the mechanic

In this video there is a nice parody of the mechanic, a comic-satirical video with different situations of motorists who go to a mechanical workshop for repairs of defects or simple routine maintenance of their car. Good vision!

Last 2 tips before leaving, always remember to bring the car to the workshop when they are there the official calls of the house.

