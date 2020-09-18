The death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian is being seen for a long time. Recently there was a discussion that Disha Salian dialed the police control room 100 number before she died. Now this claim has been called false by Mumbai Police. He also told whom Disha made the last call.

Friend ankita had the last call

According to ANI’s tweet, the statement came from the Mumbai Police, the last call from Disha Salian’s phone was made to his friend Ankita. Disha claims the last time he tried to dial 100 numbers.

Police has recorded that friend’s statement

The police has recorded the statement of the friend whom Disha had called that night. His friend lives abroad. A senior officer told TimesOfIndia.com about this, 2 deals related to work were not good. A deal was given to the person who worked with them. His friend had tried to convince him on this, as well as talked to other people in the party and asked them to take care of the direction.

Disha Saliyan died on 8 June, followed by the news of Sushant’s death on 14 June. Many things are in discussion on social media, adding the connection of both deaths. CBI is investigating Sushant’s death. According to reports, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani had told that Sushant fainted after hearing the news of Disha’s death.

