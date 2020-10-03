Disha Saliyan’s death has been linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from the very beginning. Disha died on 8 June. After this Sushant died on 14 June. Since then, many stories related to the death of both of them are going viral on social media. On September 16, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane made several sensational claims. He had said that Disha’s fiance knows the secret of his death. Rane had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding protection of Rohan and said that he was scared. Amit Shah has now replied to this letter.

Amit Shah said, action will be done after investigation

According to Republic TV reports, Amit Shah has responded to that letter. In response, I wrote your letter dated 16 September 2020 wherein you had demanded Rohan Roy’s security. Action will be taken after the investigation and its result.

Nitesh Rane expressed this doubt in a letter to Amit Shah

Rane wrote in the letter, Rohan was present there yet he reached there 20-25 minutes after the direction fell. Which makes their behavior suspicious. He wrote that security be given to Rohan so that when he returns to Mumbai he will be safe. His statement to the CBI is very important.

Nitesh claims, Rohan knows the reason for Disha’s death

Nitesh Rane had said, Rohan Roy knows why Disha died. If Rohan will not come forward and tell everyone what happened in the party on the night of June 8, then he will tell this secret to the CBI. He said that it is being said that when Disha was molested in the party, he told this to Sushant. He was shocked by this.

It was said that the presence of powerful political leader

Nitesh had also claimed that a ‘powerful political leader’ was present in the party held on 8 June. Disha dialed the emergency number 100 for rescue. However, Mumbai Police had issued a statement on the direction of dialing 100 numbers of Disha, and it was misquoted.