Amit Shah said, action will be done after investigation
According to Republic TV reports, Amit Shah has responded to that letter. In response, I wrote your letter dated 16 September 2020 wherein you had demanded Rohan Roy’s security. Action will be taken after the investigation and its result.
Nitesh Rane expressed this doubt in a letter to Amit Shah
Rane wrote in the letter, Rohan was present there yet he reached there 20-25 minutes after the direction fell. Which makes their behavior suspicious. He wrote that security be given to Rohan so that when he returns to Mumbai he will be safe. His statement to the CBI is very important.
Nitesh claims, Rohan knows the reason for Disha’s death
Nitesh Rane had said, Rohan Roy knows why Disha died. If Rohan will not come forward and tell everyone what happened in the party on the night of June 8, then he will tell this secret to the CBI. He said that it is being said that when Disha was molested in the party, he told this to Sushant. He was shocked by this.
It was said that the presence of powerful political leader
Nitesh had also claimed that a ‘powerful political leader’ was present in the party held on 8 June. Disha dialed the emergency number 100 for rescue. However, Mumbai Police had issued a statement on the direction of dialing 100 numbers of Disha, and it was misquoted.
