Two years ago, she founded the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, an international collective of high school students fighting for the climate. At 20, Disha Ravi is now in detention. New Delhi police accuse him of uploading a ” toolbox “ in support of the peasants mobilized in recent months against new laws. More than that still: she accuses him of having incited an episode of revolt that occurred a few weeks ago.

On January 26, the demonstration of farmers, usually peaceful, had turned into a clash with the police after the death of one of their own. The latter opened an investigation which led it, Saturday, to search the home of Disha Ravi. The young activist was arrested, accused – although no charge has been clearly established – of conspiracy against the state.

In question, therefore, this toolbox. Unsigned, the document invites people to share hashtags of solidarity on social media, sign petitions, participate in demonstrations and challenge government representatives on the situation of peasants.

On February 4, it gained popularity after climate activist Greta Thunberg relayed it on Twitter. The same day, the Delhi police announced the opening of a criminal investigation against its creators. Nine days later, Disha Ravi was arrested.

The next day, the young woman appeared in court without a lawyer, reports the New York Times. Denying any will to harm, she reiterated her solidarity. “It is they (the peasants) who provide us with our food”, she explained. “And we all need to eat. “