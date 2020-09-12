After the introduction of unlock in the country, the film industry is slowly coming back on track. Many celebs have returned to shooting sets. Now Disha Patni has also started shooting. He has shared this information with his fans through social media. Disha has shared a boomerang video on her Insta story, in which she is seen wearing makeup.

In the video, Disha is seen sitting with two stylists. The stylist is wearing a mask. Disha is seen getting ready for the shoot. Looking at the video, it looks like he is in a vanity van. While sharing the video, Disha wrote in the caption, ‘Finally we are back.’

Poonam Pandey’s first Mukalat from Sam Bombay, the actress told her interesting love story after marriage

Shekhar Suman said to Amitabh Bachchan – Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are the fastest in the world, know what is the matter

Please tell that Disha Patni was last seen in the movie Malang. Apart from him, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead roles in this crime-thriller film. She will now be seen in Salman Khan’s film Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to the report, Salman Khan will be shooting the film in October. The film has 10 to 12 days of shooting left. The schedule also has a song, which will be shot on Salman and Disha.