Bollywood actress Disha Patni is not only acting, but is also very much discussed about her beauty. He has made a special place in the hearts of people in a very short time. Disha stepped into the film industry in 2016 with the film MS Dhoni. In just four years, she has become the people’s choice. Disha has captured the title of Most Desirable Woman of the year 2019, beating actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. He has secured the first position in this list.

Fans, who have made headlines for the bold and glamorous avatar, have voted for her and elected her the Most Desirable Woman of the Year 2019. Talking to e-Times about this, Disha said, “I am very grateful for the love I get from the fans. It is a beautiful feeling. It is fun but at heart I am still a tomboy, as it used to be. ”

Directions in this list are followed by Suman Rao, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vartika Singh, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shivani Jadhav, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Gayitri Bhardwaj, Kriti Sanon Are included.

Disha Patni was last seen in the movie Malang. Apart from him, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead roles in this crime-thriller film. She will now be seen in Salman Khan’s film Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Prior to this, Disha worked with Salman in the film India.