Bollywood actress Disha Patni was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with Tiger Shroff. Fans were speculating that the two went on vacation together. Both Disha Patni and Tiger Shroff have strong fan following on social media. There is a discussion that both are in relationship. However, the two have always been calling each other good friends.

Apart from the onscreen presence, Disha is also very active on social media. Fans are very fond of photos in their yellow bikini. Seeing toned figure, fans are blowing their senses. Disha Patni has taken a photo click by standing on the surf boat which she has uploaded on social media. With this, he wrote that I feel like Aquaman. Aquaman is a Hollywood film.

At the same time, Tiger Shroff has also treated fans by posting shirtless photos. He is seen flaunting his 6 pack abs in it.

Gauhar Khan lifts Shouhar Zaid Darbar in his lap, photo went viral on social media

Meera Rajput shares romantic photos with Shahid Kapoor, eyes on Dewar Ishan Khattar’s comment

Talking about professional life, Disha Patni was last seen in the film ‘Malang’. She will now be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film will be released next year. At the same time, Tiger Shroff has several projects, including films like ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Rambo’ and ‘Ganpat’.