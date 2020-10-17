Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has established his own identity in the film industry in a very short time. Apart from acting, he is in the discussion about dance and his action. Tiger has shared a video of his Instagram account which is being highly praised. Disha Patni has also got her reaction on this video which has caught everyone’s attention.

In the video, Tiger Shroff is seen practicing a flying kick with his trainer. This actor’s video is being fiercely liked and shared. Fans are not shouting praising Tiger. Several celebs, including Disha Patni, have reacted to this video of Tiger.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff wished his five-year-old little fan a special birthday. Tagging Tiger, a user wrote – ‘Tiger Shroff we are from Estonia. Our Kido Fan Base has added one more thing. You are my son (Karthik) ‘s inspiration to learn Caporia. He turned 5 today and wishes to meet you on his birthday one day. ‘ Along with this, the social media user also shared a video of his son.

Replying to the user’s tweet, Tiger wrote- ‘Happy birthday to him. Ask them to practice in a secure environment. He is doing great, lots of love. ‘ Let me tell you that Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. These days Tiger has films like ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Ganpat’ and Rambo.