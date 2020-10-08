Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her hot figure and strong fitness. For which she also does a lot of hard workouts. Apart from this, Disha is also very active in doing stunts. She often shares great videos of her stunts with all the fans on her social media. One such video Disha shared some time ago. Disha Butterfly is seen kicking in this video. The video was well liked. Apart from this, a lot of likes and comments also came on the video.

In the video, Disha is jumping in the air creating a balance of head and feet. Shortly after the video surfaced, this butterfly jump has been seen by 29 lakh people. The video is dressed in red shorts and pink T-shirt. In the video, the actress has also tagged her martial arts trainer Rakesh Yadav.

One of his comments was also from Tiger Shroff. Yes, in the commentary of this video, Tiger Shroff is seen praising the stunt of direction. Seeing this beautiful Butterfly kick of Disha, her boyfriend Tiger Shroff wrote, cleanly. With this, the actor has also played clap and fire emoji. Along with Tiger, his mother Ayesha Shroff wrote in praise, Wow Dishu. Apart from this, the rest of Disha Patani’s fans have also praised Disha’s stunt by making a large number of comments.

Often, both photos and videos are viral on social media. Fans also like the pair of both. It is a different matter that the two have never openly accepted their relationship.