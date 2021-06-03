ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

When shopping, one or the other urgently needs to go to the bathroom. With small children, the diaper should then be able to be changed quickly – as here in Kaufland.

Kerpen – Whoever hears “Kerpen” often thinks immediately of the best German Formula 1 driver in history. Yes, Michael Schumacher grew up in Kerpen-Manheim. The seven-time world champion will forever remain associated with the place in North Rhine-Westphalia. One for a customer Kauflands The visit to a branch of the supermarket chain in Kerpen was not that great at the moment, but the memory of it remains for her.

Kaufland: “Horrified by the diaper changing option”

As the woman reports on the Kaufland page * on Facebook with pictures, she was a guest in a shop on May 28th. And her seven-month-old daughter had to be swaddled. But when she went to the changing room, she was shocked. “I was horrified by the possibility of changing diapers,” she writes. And she also explains what the problem was.

“There was no padding, so I had to put my daughter’s jacket underneath so that it doesn’t lie on bare metal,” said the customer. Wrapping itself is not necessarily appetizing, and then on this mat? An imposition for the mother. “In addition, the folded changing table was disgustingly dirty,” she says and appeals: “Something like that shouldn’t be allowed. Other shops also manage to ensure that I can change my daughter neatly and properly. “

Kaufland shows remorse after pictures of disgust – and apologizes

And Kaufland’s social media department immediately gave in and showed understanding: “Thank you for your contribution. We are very sorry what happened to you in your branch and that there is obviously a need for action with the changing table. We would of course like to apologize for this inconvenience. ”The supermarket chain also offers the lady that she will be forwarded to customer service and can report the incident again. (ank) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA